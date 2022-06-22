Maha ministers say all good after key cabinet meeting amid deepening crisis
- Maharashtra political crisis: Expressing confidence that the MVA regime will complete its term amid a strong buzz that Sena supremo and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray may soon put in his papers, Thorat said, “There are no difficulties. Everything will be alright. The government will continue.”
Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday said no discussion was held regarding the ongoing political crisis in the state during the cabinet meeting held earlier in the day, adding no such talks were required either as everything was alright.
The crucial cabinet meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was held amid rising crisis for the ruling coalition with about 40 MLAs of the Shiv Sena moving to Guwahati from Surat with rebel leader Eknath Shinde.
Follow LIVE updates of Maharashtra political crisis
Expressing confidence that the MVA government will complete its term amid a strong buzz that Sena supremo and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray may soon put in his papers, Thorat said, “There are no difficulties. Everything will be alright. The government will continue.”
When asked about discussions on the ongoing political crisis, he said, "No. No discussion is needed."
Also read | Shiv Sena lawmaker returns, claims he was forcibly taken to Surat
Aslam Shaikh, another state minister and Congress leader, said, “Cabinet issues and agenda were discussed. No political discussions were held here.”
Thackeray attended the meeting virtually after testing positive for Covid-19.
Minister Nitin Raut said there is no point in holding political discussions because the situation is completely under control. “The CM (who joined via VC) had a smile on his face. You can understand he's not tensed, so the government is not tensed either,” the Congress MLA said.: Maharashtra Min & Congress leader Nitin Raut after cabinet meet
In another development, the Sena issued an ultimatum to all its MLAs asking them to attend the 5pm meeting at Thackeray's residence, adding that those remaining absent from the talks will be considered to have left the party voluntarily.
Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who earlier had hinted at the dissolution of the Assembly, said no decision will be made unless all MLAs are back in Mumbai.
When asked about the rebel MLAs camping in Assam, Raut said, "Kaziranga is a good place to visit. The area is also receiving good rainfall. Those who want to see nature can go there: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut when asked about Maharashtra MLAs camping in Guwahati, Assam
-
Can a person with one kidney donate blood? Here's what doctors have to say
Blood donation takes place in three steps: donor registration, medical examination and screening and blood collection/phlebotomy and while the entire process takes approximately an hour, the actual procedure of donating blood takes less than 10 minutes. Maintaining adequate supplies of blood is a constant challenge due to its short shelf life as a specific type of blood is required by many patients but at times, blood centres may have sufficient supplies of one blood type while experiencing a critical shortage of a different type.
-
Parthiv wants 27-year-old star to play ahead of Sanju Samson in Ireland T20Is
After a 2-2 draw against South Africa in the five-match T20I series, the action moves to the United Kingdom where India take on Ireland in a two T20Is. With the series against Proteas perfectly poised for a decider, rain gods showed no mercy on the day of the decider as the final match of the series was washed out. In the T20I series against Ireland, all-rounder Hardik Pandya – who made a brilliant international return in the South Africa series – will be leading India.
-
Maha crisis: Rebel Shinde says 46 MLAs with them, warns ‘numbers will rise’
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to meet state legislators at his residence ‘Varsha’ at 5pm today. Ahead of the meeting, Sena has issued letters to all legislators asking them to attend the meeting without fail. In any other scenario, the legislators will then be considered to have decided to quit the party voluntarily, the letter signed by Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu added.
-
Ex-PAK captain blames Shastri for Kohli's form: 'Had no business coaching India'
A former Pakistan captain reckons the decision to remove Anil Kumble and replace him with Ravi Shastri has backfired, and somehow managed to co-relate Virat Kohli's slump in form to Shastri being appointed as coach.
-
Monkeypox Virus: Symptoms, transmission, whether PCR is helpful in detecting it
Even today, the Covid-19 cases are rising at a rapid rate in India and if the pandemic was not enough to give us jitters for three years straight, the recent cases of monkeypox virus are now creating havoc worldwide. Monkeypox can be termed a viral infection seen in West and Central Africa and currently, many cases have been reported in Europe and other parts of the world.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics