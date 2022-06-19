Maharashtra logs 4,004 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths; Mumbai sees 2,087 fresh infections

Maharashtra logged more than 4,000 fresh Covid-19 infections for the fourth time this week, with as many as 4,004 people testing positive on Sunday, a bulletin from the state government's health department showed. With this, Maharashtra's cumulative infection tally has risen to 7,935,949, according to the bulletin.

A day ago, the state logged 3,883 new cases and two related fatalities. On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the daily caseload stood at 4,024, 4,255 and 4,165, respectively. The daily death toll for the respective days was recorded at two, three and three.

