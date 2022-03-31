Maha mulling rollback of its decision to allot flats to legislators
Mumbai: After widespread criticism, the state government is mulling a rollback of its decision to give low-cost Mhada flats to legislators. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that after receiving the flak, it was not sure whether the state will go ahead with its decision.
“The decision was criticized by the people, especially on social media after which Pawar saheb (NCP chief) reacted to it. Nana Patole (state Congress chief) also cleared his party’s stand. The chief minister will take a decision. However, if a decision is creating any misunderstanding then it may be rolled back. I cannot confirm this yet but it may not happen,” Pawar told reporters at NCP headquarters on Thursday.
State housing minister Jitendra Awhad had on March 24 announced that 300 flats are being built in Goregaon on a plot owned by Mhada for the legislators elected from outside Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). He said that the plot has been identified and the Mhada will take responsibility for the construction of High Income Group (HIG) flats.
Following widespread criticism, the housing minister had clarified that the flats will not be free and will cost ₹70 lakh. He also said that flats will be allotted only to those lawmakers who don’t own a house in MMR.
In a tweet in Marathi on March 25, Awhad said, “There is a lot of uproar over the flats announced for the legislators. But let me clarify, the flats will cost around ₹70 lakh, including the cost of land and the construction cost. They will have to bear the cost.”
Pawar said that the controversy arose due to misunderstanding as the housing minister did not specifically mention that the cost will have to be borne by the legislators while announcing the decision in the state Assembly.
“The decision sent a wrong message among people at large because of a misunderstanding. It appeared that the state will be giving the flats for free which is not true. No house will be given for free to legislators. They will have to pay the price of the flat determined by Mhada,” Pawar said.
Further, only those legislators will be eligible for the scheme who don’t own a house in MMR, he clarified.
NCP chief had on March 28 had opposed the decision. “It was taken by the MVA government but in my personal opinion they should not construct houses for the legislators, instead a separate quota should be created for legislators in houses constructed by Mhada,” Sharad Pawar had said.
Yogi Adityanath asks heads of selection boards to provide 10,000 government jobs in 100 days
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday set a target of providing 10,000 government jobs to youths in 100 days. He issued the directive at a meeting with the chairpersons of selection boards. All the selection boards will coordinate with the state home department before conducting all recruitment examinations, Yogi Adityanath said. Monitoring should be done to maintain the integrity of recruitment examinations, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.
RSS leader takes dalits, tribals to Kashi Vishwanath temple for prayers
Senior Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh functionary Indresh Kumar on Thursday led a group of dalits, including women, and tribal people in offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. The group of 51 first gathered at Subhash Bhavan in Lamahi on the outskirts of Varanasi. Then, they reached the Kashi Vishwanath temple with RSS leader Indresh Kumar and Sriram Panth chief Rajiv Shriguru. Dalits are protectors of the Sanatan Dharma, Shriguru said.
Rajasthan CM expresses concern over deaths in police custody
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday expressed concern over deaths in police custody and asked district superintendents of police to ensure that no custodial deaths take place in their jurisdictions. The chief minister asked the top police brass to take strict action against any police personnel found having any connivance with anti-social elements or criminals, a government statement said. He said the state government is strengthening and modernizing the police department with commitment.
Modi to flag off Indo-Nepal rail service on April 2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first passenger train service on the broad-gauge line between Jaynagar in Bihar's Madhubani district to Kurtha in Nepal at a function to be attended by his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on April 2, said railway officials. “The function is likely to be held in New Delhi through video conferencing on April 2,” said chief public relation officer of East Central Railway, Birendra Kumar, .
Abducted son of police officer found murdered
The body of 22-year-old son of a Bihar Police officer, who was abducted four days ago from Naugachhia in Bhagalpur district, was found in an agricultural field on Thursday, police said. The deceased, Rohit Kumar, was abducted on March 28 from his native Sonbarsha village and his abductors had demanded ₹45 lakh for his release from his family, police said. Police said it seemed the abductors slit Rohit's throat to kill him.
