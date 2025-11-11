MUMBAI: The city’s metro network has recorded two derailments in less than two months, even as new lines near commissioning. Despite the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) publicly describing the September 24 incident as a “minor technical glitch”, officials familiar with the matter say the city’s first-ever metro derailment on September 24 was caused by a breakdown in communication during a trial run on Metro Line 9. Maha Mumbai Metro downplayed Sept 24 derailment at Dahisar, say officials

The derailment occurred around 5am, when an empty metro rake was returning to the Charkop depot after overnight testing. The rake, stationed for trial runs at Mira–Bhayandar, was required to travel via the Metro 2A and 7 corridor and switch onto the Metro 7 line. During this movement, the train was placed in manual mode and the pilot was authorised to proceed without a signal, an operational condition that requires precise communication and supervision. While crossing toward Ovaripada station, the rake derailed.

According to officials familiar with the incident, software-driven signalling is critical at crossover points. “This points towards lack of communication between operations and testing teams,” said a senior official. Signalling and telecom tests for Metro Lines 2 and 7, as well as Lines 7A and 9, are being conducted by Alstom.

The derailment halted services on Metro 2A and Metro 7 for over five hours, disrupting morning peak-hour travel between Dahisar, Andheri West and Gundavali. Trains were short-terminated, and only a single track was available between Ovaripada and Aarey. Passengers at several stations were barred entry without explanation, compounding commuter frustration.

The September mishap drew sharper attention in light of the November 5 monorail derailment at Wadala during testing, in which three personnel were injured. In both cases, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) publicly described the derailments as minor glitches, while internal assessments indicate more serious operational lapses.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region is undergoing a rapid expansion in elevated and underground metro lines, with partial commissioning of Metro 9 (Dahisar East–Kashigaon) expected in December. Experts say this transition phase, where new systems interface with active corridors, requires heightened vigilance.

“Trial runs are meant to identify gaps. But when trial lapses lead to derailments and injuries, the system must acknowledge and rectify them transparently,” said a senior transport planner.

MMMOCL did not respond to detailed queries.