Maha plans for lockdown, relief

The Maharashtra government again held a number of meetings on Monday to deliberate on the strict lockdown, which is likely to be announced in a day or two. The relief package for the vulnerable sections of society has almost been finalised, while a decision over the restrictions on the industrial units is expected to be taken by Tuesday.

The state is expected to make the announcement on April 14, after a cabinet meeting, and implement it from the evening of April 15. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has made it clear after meetings with leaders from all parties on Saturday that there would be no option, but to go for a lockdown amid the rising cases of Covid-19 in the state. Thackeray on Sunday held meetings with the state government-appointed task force’s doctors and officials to deliberate upon the modalities and duration of the lockdown.

The task force members have recommended the lockdown to be at least for two weeks.

State public health minister Rajesh Tope said that the lockdown is inevitable but the government was tapping the ways to reduce its impact. “We held a couple of meetings with various departments on Monday. The measures for the preparations were discussed in the meetings. We want to make sure that the people from the lower strata are not impacted. Besides the food for this section of the society during the lockdown, the period will also be utilised for the augmentation of health infrastructure,” he said.

He said that the people will be given ample time for preparing for the lockdown.

Leaders from opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and even the ruling parties have demanded a relief package for the poor and lower strata of the population directly affected during the lockdown. Admitting to the demand, the state government has prepared a plan for the package and bear the financial burden for it. “The plan has been discussed for the relief package to the labourers and poor people who get affected during the lockdown. It will be finalised after discussing with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray,”said Eknath Shinde, urban development minister after the meeting.

Shinde said that the decision over the lockdown has been done as there was no other option. “The final decision will, however, be taken by the CM,” he said.

Though the decision over the lockdown has to be taken by the CM, he wants the consensus of all ruling parties over itm by discussing it in the cabinet, said a NCP leader.

According to officials from the finance department, the relief package will focus on the population from the lower strata and the people who are largely dependent on daily wages. “Foodgrains including rice and pulses were distributed through PDS during the last lockdown until November last year under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. 2.5 million metric tonnes of rice was distributed to about 16 million ration card holders. In the absence of the central scheme, the state government will have to launch its own scheme by bearing the cost. Similarly, its ongoing Shiv Bhojan Thali, distributed for Rs5, will have to be extended to a large extent. All these schemes will be part of the package,” the official said.

Food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhajbal wrote a letter to the CM on Monday demanding distribution of grains to the poor through ration shops. “There is need to provide essential commodities like pulses, edible oil, sugar and salt free of cost or at concessional rate to the poor during the lockdown. Many elected representative have demanded this by writing to us. State government should launch Chief Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to provide the essential commodities and the decision needs to be taken immediately,” he has said.

The state government has started preparing the SOP for the lockdown and is expected to be finalised in a day or two. “There are differences of opinion over the operation of industrial units and the permission for private vehicles. The decision is expected to be taken by the government after more deliberations with experts. The state is likely to shut industrial units barring those in the manufacturing of essential commodities, including food items, pharmaceutical commodities and the articles needed for their packing. There would not be any restrictions on the public transport, including trains, buses and taxi-autos, to ensured that the vaccination drive and the ongoing exams are affected. The state government is expected to bring the lockdown into effect from April 15 by announcing it a day or two in advance,” said an official from relief and rehabilitation department.

In the meeting chaired by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, district collectors have been asked to closely monitor the distribution of the anti-viral injection, Remdesivir, to avoid their black marketing. He also announced to allow to expend 30% of the district planning committee fund on Covid-19 related expenditure. “To avoid the delay in providing infrastructure to the beds procured in the private hospitals, the powers of purchase have been given to the divisional commissioners. The district collectors have been asked to monitor the supply of Remdesivir injections,” the statement from the DCM office has stated.