News / Cities / Mumbai News / Maha to contribute 40 cr for maritime complex in Gujarat

Maha to contribute 40 cr for maritime complex in Gujarat

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 09, 2024 07:32 AM IST

The Maharashtra government will contribute ₹39.60 crore towards constructing a ‘Maharashtra Pavilion’ at the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NHMC) in Gujarat. The pavilion will showcase the maritime history of Maharashtra. The complex, estimated to cost ₹3,500-4,500 crore, is expected to be completed by March 2024.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will contribute 39.60 crore towards constructing a ‘Maharashtra Pavilion’ at the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NHMC) coming up at Lothal in Gujarat. An order approving the contribution was issued by the state home department on December 5.

“The money will be given to the cultural affairs department of Maharashtra government, which will look into the work on the ‘Maharashtra Pavillion’. This pavilion will showcase the history of Maharashtra’s maritime heritage,” states the order.

The state government had decided to contribute to the construction of the complex, meant to showcase India’s rich heritage of maritime history, during a meeting last year. The money will be used to

“Ports in Maharashtra played a crucial role in international trade during the ancient and medieval periods. Nalasopara was famous and clearly marked in international port maps of the time. Besides, under the visionary leadership of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maratha kingdom built its first navy in the medieval period to counter the British and Portuguese naval forces. The money will be used to showcase all this,” said an official.

Prime minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the NMHC in March 2019, prior to the Lok Sabha election. Being built at an estimated cost of 3,500-4,500 crore, the complex will have museums, amusement parks and hotels. It will also recreate the ancient cities of Dholavira and Lothal.

The project, for which the Gujarat government has contributed 150 crore besides providing land and infrastructure, is expected to be completed by March 2024.

