Maharashtra adds 6 news Omicron cases, state’s tally rises to 54

Maharashtra detected six new cases of Omicron, health officials said on Sunday, a day after logging eight infections related to the highly mutated variant of the coronavirus.

To date, 54 patients infected with Omicron have been reported in the state and of this, 28 have been discharged after their RT-PCR test report was negative. The latest Omicron cases from Maharashtra have taken India’s tally to 153 so far.

According to the officials, four patients were found Covid-19 positive at the Mumbai airport and one each were from Pimpri Chinchwad and the Pune rural area.

The fresh cases of Omicron in Maharashtra come after the state reported eight infections of the variant. Four of these patients were detected following RT-PCR tests at the Mumbai airport. One of them is from Mumbai, one from Jalgaon in north Maharashtra and two others are from Chhattisgarh and Kerala, respectively, officials said.

Two of them came back from Africa, one from Tanzania and another from the United Kingdom. All four are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic, the health officials said.

Three other Omicron patients were a couple from Satara in western Maharashtra and their 13-year-old daughter, who returned from Uganda recently. Their five-year-old daughter tested positive for Covid-19 but not the Omicron variant, district officials said.

The health condition of all four from the family was said to be fine.

Another Omicron patient found on Saturday was a 17-year-old girl from Pune city who had come into close contact with an international traveller, officials said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 902 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 9 related fatalities, which have taken the state’s overall tally to 6,649,596 and death toll to 141,349.

In Mumbai, 321 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths were registered, taking the capital city’s caseload to 767,050 and deaths to 16,365.