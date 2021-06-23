Maharashtra administers record 552,921 Covid-19 vaccine jabs

Maharashtra on Tuesday achieved its highest single-day Covid-19 vaccination figure of 552,921 jabs after the state opened the drive for all adults. “Maharashtra is leading the nation, in terms of vaccinations, as it has administered more than 28,697,948 doses to its citizens till date,” said Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, state health department. The previous highest single-day total was 534,372 doses on April 26. Meanwhile, for a second consecutive day, more than 100,000 doses were administered in Mumbai, despite the drive not being for all above 18 years of age. The civic body said vaccination for 18+ will start in the city from today.

Also on Tuesday, the state recorded 8,470 new Covid-19 cases, including 568 in Mumbai. The city witnessed 10 deaths with its toll reaching 15,315. There were 216,861 tests done on Tuesday, while the number of recoveries clocked was 9,043.

Maharashtra’s tally of active cases currently stands at 123,340, while the total number of deaths has reached 118,795. Mumbai has 18,432 active infections, followed by Pune at 16,955 active cases. The state, which was allowing vaccinations for only those above 30 years of age, on Monday decided to widen the scope to 18+, starting Tuesday.

Many social groups also joined in this drive as they set up vaccination centres across the state to aid the state in its drive. The Chandrakant Kotecha Trust organised camps in various places in Mumbai. “We plan to vaccinate at least 10,000 slum dwellers for free in Bhandup,” said Mihir Kotecha, president of the trust.

Currently, the state has a stock of around 1,500,000 doses which will be enough for three-and-a-half days. “Till Monday, only those who are 30 years and above were allowed to get inoculated in Maharashtra, but to give a boost to the vaccination drive, we have approved vaccination for all adults,” said Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra health , on Monday. ““I want to urge the youths from Maharashtra to go to the nearest centre and get vaccinated as they are allowed to take it,” he added.

The state government had started its drive for beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group on May 1 after it was allowed by the Centre. However, it was suspended owing to the non-availability of vaccine doses on May 12.

Meanwhile, chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, while reviewing the functioning of the state education department, has asked officials to check whether it was possible to start classes for Classes 10 and 12 in those villages that are Covid-19 free. He said officials need to ensure that Covid-19 rules are followed in such places. Thackeray also agreed to the proposal of free education from Classes 1 to 10 for those children who lost their parents to Covid-19.

(input from Mehul Thakkar)