Maharashtra assembly passes Stamp Act amendment bill to speed up disposal of pending cases

The Maharashtra assembly on Monday passed a bill to amend the Stamp Act, aimed at expediting the disposal of pending cases related to stamp duty and improving administrative efficiency in the revenue department.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule told the legislative assembly that the amendment enhances the financial powers of district-level and other officials, enabling them to decide more cases locally without referring them to higher authorities.

He said the bill amends Section 52A of the existing law to decentralise administrative powers, which will reduce the workload of the Inspector General of Registration and allow quicker disposal of cases at the local level.

Under the revised limits, the financial powers of the district collector have been increased from ₹5 lakh to ₹20 lakh. The powers of the deputy inspector general of registration have been raised from ₹20 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

Similarly, the financial authority of the additional controller of stamps in Mumbai and the chief controlling revenue authority has been enhanced from ₹20 lakh to ₹1 crore.

Bawankule said several cases remain pending with the Inspector General of Registration due to lower financial limits at the district level, forcing citizens to approach authorities in Mumbai repeatedly.

"With enhanced financial powers at the district and regional levels, major cases can now be resolved locally, which will reduce delays and inconvenience to citizens," he said.

The bill had earlier been approved by the legislative council before being passed by the assembly. The government also introduced the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code Bill, 2026, in the Lower House.

The minister said the reform will help speed up the functioning of the revenue department and resolve technical issues related to property transactions more efficiently.

