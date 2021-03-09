IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra budget gives fillip to tourism
(HT file photo)
(HT file photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra budget gives fillip to tourism

The state government has allocated 2,369 crore as a part of its push for tourism in the state budget 2021-22. Pawar said several tourism policies, including beach shack, agro-tourism, etc, have been announced by the MVA government with an aim to generate employment and attract tourists
READ FULL STORY
By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:58 AM IST

A cruise terminal at Ratnagiri in Konkan, developing a hill station at picturesque Jawhar in Palghar district, a policy to promote nature tourism and further development of popular hill stations Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani are among the initiatives announced by deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar to boost tourism in Maharashtra.

The state government has allocated 2,369 crore as a part of its push for tourism in the state budget 2021-22. Pawar said several tourism policies, including beach shack, agro-tourism, etc, have been announced by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government with an aim to generate employment and attract tourists. The budget also proposed a museum depicting the history of the state and a sugar museum in Pune.

While tabling the budget for 2021-22, the finance minister announced a cruise terminal at Ratnagiri’s Bhagwati port and construction of jetty in Raigad district, among other things. “Works to develop jetty for tourism at Kashid in Raigad district’s Murud taluka and to build cruise terminal at Bhagwati Port in Ratnagiri district have been undertaken,” Pawar said. He also added, “The government has announced agri-tourism policy to give a boost to agri business as well as rural economy in the state. The state’s beach shack and caravan tourism policies have been announced to provide employment opportunities to coastal local citizens and to attract tourists. The Maharashtra state nature tourism policy will be announced soon.”

There is also a plan to develop a hill station in the tribal-dominated Jawhar taluka of Palghar. “It has been decided to develop a hill station at Jawhar in the new tribal-dominated part of Palghar. We will also take up beach development works in the coastal belt of Palghar,” he said.

In addition, the state has decided to develop Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani and Lonar lake, for which the development plan has been finalised and “necessary funds are being made available”.

The budget also proposed a “path-breaking project” Sindhuratna Samruddha to harness the potential of nature by developing tourism, fisheries and micro industries in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. For this, 100 crore will be made available every year over the next three years. Bal Thackeray memorial, a proposed tourist attraction, has been given 400 crore.

The proposed construction of an international standard tourist complex on the 14-acre site at Worli Dairy complex in Mumbai, which was announced in the last budget, was also mentioned in this year’s speech. Pawar said, “Work is in progress to transfer the site and prepare a detailed project report for the development of the tourist complex.”

The cultural affairs department will undertake the construction of a museum to depict the history of Maharashtra. An outlay of 161 crore has been proposed for the department. The state has also proposed to construct a sugar museum in Pune at an estimated cost of 40 crore to showcase the development of sugar industry, sugar and allied industries.

The state has also taken up the task of conservation and preservation of ancient temples in the state. In the first phase of the project, eight temples, including Adishakti Ekveera Mata mandir in Karla of Pune — the family deity of the Thackerays, will be renovated.

Political analyst Hemant Desai said tourism outlays bore the stamp of Aaditya Thackeray, who heads the department. He said, “Tourism is hit the most due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Given the financial situation of the state, it is good that it has provided allocation to the department. It will help generate revenue and provide jobs when these projects materialise.”

Subhash Goyal, member of the Assocham tourism council and general secretary of Federation of Associations in Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH), said, “Maharashtra is one of the few states that realised the multiplier effect that tourism development has in terms of job creation and revenue generation. Maharashtra has immense scope; and the tourism minister himself is very proactive in this regard. The state has 720-km coastline and can develop beaches with water sports, as adventure sport it restricted only to mountains currently. Scuba diving can also be developed.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
(HT File Photo)
(HT File Photo)
mumbai news

Why keen on arresting Eknath Khadse, Bombay HC asks ED

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:13 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday sought to know from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as to why the apprehension of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse of being arrested was not unfounded
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first session of JEE Mains was conducted in the last week of February. (HT FILE)
The first session of JEE Mains was conducted in the last week of February. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

JEE Mains results out: Student from Maharashtra gets 100 percentile

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra was among the top six students to have scored a 100 percentile. Mukherjee is also the state topper. The female topper from the state is Pranita Vasudeva Rao with 99.98 percentile.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(VIDYADHAR RANE/HT)
(VIDYADHAR RANE/HT)
mumbai news

Maha budget: Concession in stamp duty for women, special SRPF battalion

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:08 AM IST
On International Women’s Day, the Maharashtra government unleashed a slew of measures for women’s welfare in its annual budget, including concessions in stamp duty for property registration, free travel for girls in rural areas, special buses for women in urban pockets and establishment of a first women battalion of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Maha budget: Liquor prices all set to increase as govt hikes VAT

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:07 AM IST
The state government in its annual budget on Monday proposed to hike value added tax (VAT) on all alcoholic beverages by five percentage points
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Photo)
(HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maha budget: Unprecedented revenue shortfall, decline in growth rate

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:06 AM IST
A huge deficit in revenue, projection of decline in growth and debt of over 6 lakh crore – the state is staring at a bleak financial future, if the economy is not revived in a short period
READ FULL STORY
Close
Medical Superintendent of Rajawadi Hospital Dr Vidya Thakur distributes roses and chocolates to staff on the occasion of International Women's Day. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Medical Superintendent of Rajawadi Hospital Dr Vidya Thakur distributes roses and chocolates to staff on the occasion of International Women's Day. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai records 89% rise in active Covid-19 cases

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:05 AM IST
Mumbai had recorded 1,360 new Covid-19 cases on March 7 while 1,020 patients were discharged. As on March 6, the number of active cases in the city jumped to 10,398, from only 5,500 in the first week of February. The cumulative case count of the city stands at 333,564.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Maha budget: Sops for farmers, agriculture sector

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:04 AM IST
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Monday announced interest-free crop loan for farmers from this financial year
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Vidyadhar Rane/HT)
(Vidyadhar Rane/HT)
mumbai news

Maha budget: Rs7,500 crore to upgrade health facilities over four years

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:03 AM IST
In view of the crumbling of health infrastructure seen during the Covid pandemic, the state on Monday announced a slew of schemes in its budget to improve facilities across Maharashtra
READ FULL STORY
Close
On the occasion of International Women's Day, a special Covid vaccine centre for women was inaugurated at Thane Civil Hospital on Monday. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
On the occasion of International Women's Day, a special Covid vaccine centre for women was inaugurated at Thane Civil Hospital on Monday. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra Covid-19 task force pushes for home vaccination, 24/7 centres

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:20 AM IST
In review meet with CM, state Covid task force asks state to get Centre’s nod; 90,249 general citizens for the vaccine across the state on Monday,
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Photo)
(HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maha budget: Boost to road, rail, Metro and air infra

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:01 AM IST
In its second budget, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) made a slew of announcements to boost infrastructure in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Vidhyadhar Rane/HT)
(Vidhyadhar Rane/HT)
mumbai news

Eye on BMC polls, MVA budget gives major share to Mumbai

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Ahead of the civic elections in 2022, the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government gave a push to transport and infrastructure in the city and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra reports 8,744 new Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 01:00 AM IST
After reporting over 10,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for two days straight, Maharashtra on Monday reported 8,744 infections, including 1,014 in Mumbai, along with 22 deaths, taking the tally to 2,228,471 and toll to 52,500. Also, a 65-year-old man died after taking the vaccine, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT file photo)
(HT file photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra budget gives fillip to tourism

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:58 AM IST
The state government has allocated 2,369 crore as a part of its push for tourism in the state budget 2021-22. Pawar said several tourism policies, including beach shack, agro-tourism, etc, have been announced by the MVA government with an aim to generate employment and attract tourists
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Health and infra get major share in MVA’s second budget

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:55 AM IST
Struggling with paucity of funds owing to a significant shortfall in revenue caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Monday presented its second budget that aims to spur growth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wait in a queue to receive COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai. (AP)
People wait in a queue to receive COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai. (AP)
mumbai news

Maharashtra daily Covid-19 cases drop by 2,397; death toll reaches 52,500

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi/mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:34 PM IST
  • The drop in Covid-10 cases comes in the backdrop of a reduction in the number of tests. Maharashtra tested 70,941 people in the past 24 hours - a drop of 20,294.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP