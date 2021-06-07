Maharashtra chief minister puts agencies on alert after IMD predicts heavy downpour in Konkan region

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday issued instructions to all agencies, asking them to be vigilant, after a heavy rain warning was issued in all districts of the Konkan region by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“The Meteorological Department has warned of four days of heavy rains in all districts of the Konkan region including Mumbai. The CM has instructed all agencies to be ready and vigilant,” said the chief minister’s office.

The IMD predicted heavy rainfall in the Konkan region, including in the Mumbai metropolitan area, for a period of four days, starting from June 9 till June 12, the chief minister’s office added.

Thackeray directed authorities to evacuate dangerous buildings, affected areas, as and when the need arises, while ensuring that no form of patient care including Covid-19 care is disrupted during this period, reported news agency ANI.





The Shiv Sena supremo also directed units from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) to be deployed during these four days. Adding that all relevant central agencies including the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation should be alerted.

"NDRF and SDRF units should be deployed where necessary during this time of heavy rains and other central agencies including ONGC should be alerted about the heavy rains during this period," ANI said quoting Thackeray.

On May 17, hours after cyclone Tauktae hit the Mumbai coast a barge belonging to ONGC, barge P305, capsized on the Arabian sea under an onslaught of extreme weather conditions, causing loss of 71 lives. Both the Shiv Sena and Congress demanded the resignation of Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan on moral grounds following this tragedy.