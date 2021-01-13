Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reviews Virar, Versova sea link projects, demands work be completed faster
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday reviewed the progress of two important projects for the city – the Bandra-Versova sea link (BVSL) and its extension till Virar in the metropolitan region – and directed that work on both the projects be expedited.
According to the presentation made to the chief minister, the ₹7,000-crore BVSL is expected to be completed by 2025.
The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is executing both the projects, has also completed the pre-feasibility study for the Versova-Virar sea link. The 43-km sea link is expected to be completed in two phases.
The first phase will be between Versova and Vasai and the second between Vasai and Virar, a statement issued by the chief minister’s office said.
According to MSRDC, the construction of the sea bridge will not deter the daily routine of fishermen. “Navigation spans will be provided at four locations to facilitate movement. A detailed project report will now be made on the project,” a senior official from MSRDC said.
HT had earlier reported that the 4+4 lane main bridge will connect Versova to Virar with 3+3 lane connectors at four locations. With the coastal road, the Bandra-Worli sea link, Bandra-Versova sea link and the Virar extension, the state is looking at reducing the travel distance from Nariman Point in south Mumbai to Virar (almost 30km from Borivli) from the current three hours to one hour by car.
The chief minister, in the past few weeks, has reviewed the progress of the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, the Mumbai Metro projects and the Mumbai-Pune missing link project.
