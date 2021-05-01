Maharashtra: Confusion over Centre’s directive on Covid vaccine supply to private hospitals

Even as the inoculation of those between the 18-44 age group is slated to start from today, there is still a lack of clarity on the supply of vaccination to private hospitals. Some private hospitals in Mumbai have claimed that they do not have any clarity over the supply of vaccination from the government, which could reduce the pace of the drive.

State health minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that if the Centre directs the state to not sell vaccines to private hospitals for the inoculation of citizens over age 45, the state will follow it as the vaccination drive is a national programme.

“The vaccination for above age 45 is a national programme which runs as per the rules of the Centre. Today, we are vaccinating people across 4,200 centres, which including both private and government-run hospitals. If they [Centre] say that it (vaccination) should not be done in private hospitals, we will follow it,” Tope told reporters on Friday.

Private hospitals across the state purchase the vaccines, which it gets from the Centre, from the local authorities to carry out the vaccination of people over age 45. Though the exact number of how many people get vaccinated in private and government-run hospitals are not available, a significant number choose private hospitals to get vaccinated, especially in urban areas.

The lack of clarity could impact the pace of vaccination of the people above age 45, which is considered a “vulnerable group”. Till April 29, Maharashtra had inoculated 10,964,761 people over age 45. Of these, 1,404,673 or only 12.81% had taken their second shot.

Reeling under shortage of vaccines, the drive in Mumbai has already been suspended till May 2. Some private hospital in Mumbai said that there is no clarity over how the drive will proceed after Sunday.

Dr S Narayani, zonal head of Fortis Hospital, Mumbai said, “We have no clarity on the drive. We have been hearing about it (purchase from open market). We are awaiting clarification on it. As of now, we do not have any stock left.”

A representative of another private hospital in Mumbai, who did not wish to be named, also said that there was no clarity. “The stock was very less in this week. We have not heard anything formally from the government or the local administration on what happens after May 1,” he said. Another doctor involved in the vaccination management at a private hospital in Mumbai said, “The lack of planning and clarity could hurt the state further that is reeling under the second wave. The limited quantity of stock will delay the completion of vaccination for all. The herd immunity will not develop in the population at a stage where there is talk of a third wave later this year.”

When asked if the vaccination of this age category will slow down, Tope said, “Whoever has not taken their second dose will have to take it. Whether to do it at a private [hospital] or take the record and take the second dose in the public hospital, will have to be seen. It is important to complete the vaccination process.”

Apart from slowing down the drive, senior health department officials said that it will put an additional burden on government and municipal bodies. “So far, a considerable number of people gets vaccinated in private hospitals. If this decision is made by the Centre, the entire traffic will be diverted to government-run centres. It will add to the chaos there,” an official said requesting anonymity.

Besides that, the minister said there is no clarity if the Centre will regulate the vaccine supply for the remaining 50% stock for the 18-44 vaccination. Tope sought clarity if the state government will be given preference over private hospitals if there is high demand and low supply.

As per the Centre’s orders, the two manufacturers—Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech—have been told to give 50% of their monthly production to the Government of India. “The remaining 50% includes state governments, private hospitals, industrial private hospitals. There is a big question mark that if there is a huge demand with the two companies, then who will they give priority to? Will the Government of India have to regulate; this is a question [before us]. So far, there is no clarification on this,” Tope said.