Maharashtra declares silver pomfret as official state fish

Nagpur: The Maharashtra government officially declared the silver pomfret as the “state fish” on Monday, signaling a commitment to its conservation and protection. The decision, announced by the minister for fisheries, Sudhir Mungantiwar, came in response to concerns raised by legislators Ramesh Patil (BJP) and Jayant Patil (PWP) regarding the declining numbers of silver pomfret in the region. HT Image

Munganttiwar revealed that the state issued a government resolution (GR) designating the silver pomfret as the state fish and outlined measures to combat juvenile fishing, a crucial step in ensuring the fish’s sustainability. “This step will aid in preventing the fishing of undersized pomfret, contributing to the growth of mature pomfret,” he emphasised.

The minister underscored the global demand for pomfret fish and highlighted the economic potential for fishermen.”This initiative not only addresses local conservation concerns but also has the potential to boost foreign currency earnings,” he added.