Single-window clearance for self-development of housing societies

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has issued a government resolution (GR) implementing a single window clearance system for proposals of self-development of cooperative housing societies within three months from the date of submission.

The GR said Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank has been appointed as the nodal agency for the rest of the state, while Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank has been appointed the nodal agency for Mumbai Metropolitan Region for providing finance for self-development projects.

Earlier, the government had made it binding on officials to issue deemed conveyance for self-development projects within 30 days amending a previous GR issued on June 22, 2018.

The decisions follow an announcement made by Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister and housing minister, and Eknath Shinde, chief minister, on May 14 at a co-operative housing society conference at Nesco Grounds in Goregaon where they promised to implement a slew of initiatives to boost self-development of co-operative housing societies.

Fadnavis had also said the restriction of nine-metre road width has been removed to facilitate self-development projects stalled for years.