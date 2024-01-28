Maharashtra Guv Bais calls for promoting Marathi language and culture across globe

Thane, Jan 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais has stressed the need for a collective initiative to promote the Marathi language and culture across the world. HT Image

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Vishwa Marathi Sammelan-2024 in Navi Mumbai township on Saturday.

Bais referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India to be among the top three economies of the world in the coming years, and also reinforcing the importance of preserving and promoting linguistic diversity in the country.

In an effort to promote and preserve the cultural richness of Maharashtra, Bais appealed to the people to collectively spread the essence of "Amritvani Marathi" across the globe.

He paid homage to Sant Dnyaneshwar, Sant Namdev, Chakradhar Swami, Sant Tukaram, Sant Ramdas and others who have played a crucial role in shaping the cultural fabric of Maharashtra.

Bais laid emphasis on a "collective initiative to promote the Marathi language and culture worldwide," especially during this crucial time in India's history.

While addressing the linguistic challenges faced by regional languages, including Marathi, he expressed concern over the rising influence of English and underscored the need to protect and promote regional languages, encouraging the masses to continue using and practising them.

"A language becomes popular when it is embraced by the masses and practised by influential individuals," the governor said.

Reflecting on the historical context, Governor Bais discussed the changing dynamics of language learning in India.

He noted that, historically, the country had promoted the learning of various languages, including Indian languages, and emphasised the need to revive this approach.

State cabinet cabinet Deepak Kesarkar were among the dignitaries present at the event, which over the next three days will feature sessions on music, literature, entertainment, book reading, and various programmes focusing on the cultural heritage of Maharashtra.