MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has issued an advisory for Cyclone Shakhti, expected to affect coastal and interior districts from October 4 to 5, 2025. Maharashtra issues cyclone alert as Shakhti nears coast

According to the relief and rehabilitation department, “Squally winds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are likely along the north Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5, with sea conditions turning rough to very rough. Fishermen are advised not to venture out. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in East Vidarbha, parts of Marathwada, and North Konkan, with a high risk of flash floods in low-lying areas.”

The department has also warned of possible inundation. District administrations have been directed to activate disaster response protocols and review evacuation plans in vulnerable zones. “The public is advised to avoid sea travel and exercise caution during intense rainfall,” the advisory added.