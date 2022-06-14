Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them

Maharashtra continued to see an upward swing in its daily Covid-19 tally with 2,956 people found infected with the virus on Tuesday. According to the health bulletin data, Mumbai remained the highest contributor to the state’s count, reporting 1,724 cases in the last 24 hours. The cumulative coronavirus tally of Maharashtra has now gone up to 79,15,418, of which 10,82,667 are from Mumbai.

The western state logged as many as four deaths on Tuesday, up from one fatality reported a day ago, taking the toll to 1,47,875. Of the four new fatalities, two were reported from Mumbai. The toll in the Maharashtra capital has now reached 19,575.

Meanwhile, fresh recoveries showed an improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as opposed to Monday's 774, the bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries as well.

The total number of recovered patients in the state has now climbed to 77,49,276, of which, 10,52,201 are from Mumbai.

Two more cases of the BA.5 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of the virus was also reported, the state health department said.

Both patients are from Thane and have been vaccinated against Covid-19. The department informed in a press release that they recovered from the infection in home isolation. The patients, a 25-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, were found to have contracted Covid-19 on May 28 and 30, respectively.

The BA.4 and BA.5 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were found in some parts of the world, including South Africa, in April. Last week, cases of these sub-lineages were reported in Telangana and Tamil Nadu as well.

(With inputs from PTI)