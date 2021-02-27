IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Higher Covid-19 positive test reports in private labs than in government labs
The number of tests per day in the state has increased from 35,000 to 80,000 since February 14 due to a spike in cases in some districts, officials said.(HT Photo)
The number of tests per day in the state has increased from 35,000 to 80,000 since February 14 due to a spike in cases in some districts, officials said.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Higher Covid-19 positive test reports in private labs than in government labs

The positivity rate of private labs was 18.76 per cent compared to 12.61 per cent for government ones, with a possible reason being the former deploying more rapid antigen test kits, a senior official said.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:57 PM IST

Private labs in Maharashtra have turned in more positive reports despite state-run ones carrying out a higher number of Covid-19 tests amid the outbreak, as per data compiled by the state health department.

The positivity rate of private labs was 18.76 per cent compared to 12.61 per cent for government ones, with a possible reason being the former deploying more rapid antigen test kits, a senior official said.

"The idea was if an antigen tests returns positive, then the person can be subjected to an RT-PCR test for confirmation. Rapid antigen tests served as a quick mass surveillance tool to detect those who are possibly infected," he explained.

Data compiled by the department showed that 60 per cent of the total testing in the state, which stands at 1,61,99,818 as on Saturday, was as per the RT-PCR method.

"The overall positivity rate in the state now is 13.25 per cent," he added.

Dr Subhash Salunke, technical adviser to the state government, "Every rapid test that is positive should be followed by an RT-PCR test. It is standard procedure. There are chances of some lapses, but it was largely followed across the state."

The number of tests per day in the state has increased from 35,000 to 80,000 since February 14 due to a spike in cases in some districts, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus maharashtra covid-19 test in private lab covid-19 testing
Close
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Two acquitted of molesting minor girl

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:32 PM IST
A 21-year-old Thane resident and his friend were recently acquitted of charges for molesting a 13-year-old girl in an amusement park in November 2017, based on a conversation between the two on a social networking site.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. (HT FILE)
Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

IIT-Bombay awards 123 PhD degrees in interim virtual convocation ceremony

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:27 PM IST
The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) on Saturday awarded 198 degrees including 123 PhD degrees and several dual degrees to students in an interim convocation ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The number of tests per day in the state has increased from 35,000 to 80,000 since February 14 due to a spike in cases in some districts, officials said.(HT Photo)
The number of tests per day in the state has increased from 35,000 to 80,000 since February 14 due to a spike in cases in some districts, officials said.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: More positive test reports in private labs than in government labs

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:57 PM IST
The positivity rate of private labs was 18.76 per cent compared to 12.61 per cent for government ones, with a possible reason being the former deploying more rapid antigen test kits, a senior official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The release said the LBT recovered was for the period from April to September 2015, and added the action was carried out by a team led by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Pallavi Bhagat under the guidance of civic chief Vijay Suryavanshi. (Representative Image)(HT FILE)
The release said the LBT recovered was for the period from April to September 2015, and added the action was carried out by a team led by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Pallavi Bhagat under the guidance of civic chief Vijay Suryavanshi. (Representative Image)(HT FILE)
mumbai news

KDMC recovers local body tax of 2.62 crore from Indian Oil Corporation

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:23 PM IST
As per a release of the KDMC, the oil PSU had not paid LBT for fuel pumps in 27 villages that were incorporated into KDMC limits in 2015.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The prosecution said the incident had left the girl "frightened and ashamed", though the defence claimed the man was targeted as the girl's relatives held a grudge against him.(Representative image)
The prosecution said the incident had left the girl "frightened and ashamed", though the defence claimed the man was targeted as the girl's relatives held a grudge against him.(Representative image)
mumbai news

Man gets one year in jail for flashing college student

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:12 PM IST
The accused, a driver by profession who was known to the victim and her family, was found guilty under section 354 A (molestation) of IPC as well as provisions of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satej Patil also said these regulations need to be opposed strongly as they infringe the privacy of individuals and free speech given by the Constitution.(Twitter/@satejp)
Satej Patil also said these regulations need to be opposed strongly as they infringe the privacy of individuals and free speech given by the Constitution.(Twitter/@satejp)
mumbai news

'Dictatorial': Maharashtra IT minister on centre's new social media regulations

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:54 PM IST
  • Patil told Hindustan Times, "The regulations curtail freedom of expression."
READ FULL STORY
Close
High security outside Antilia at Altamont road after a car laden with gelatin sticks has been found abandoned near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)
High security outside Antilia at Altamont road after a car laden with gelatin sticks has been found abandoned near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)
mumbai news

Just a trailer, says letter found in car near Mukesh Ambani's residence

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:35 AM IST
Mumbai Police officials said that the note was found in a bag bearing logo of “Mumbai Indians”, the Indian Premier League cricket team owned by the Ambanis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Polluted drain water on Dombivli MIDC road . (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
Polluted drain water on Dombivli MIDC road . (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

‘1 year after Dombivli MIDC road turned pink, no drop in pollution’

By Sajana Nambiar, Dombivli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:33 AM IST
A year after a road in Dombivli Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) turned pink, there is still no change in the pollution situation in this area, reveals a study by NGO Vanshakti
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cidco PRO says work of levelling the plot near the lake is in progress. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
Cidco PRO says work of levelling the plot near the lake is in progress. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai residents complain of illegal dumping of debris at Lotus Lake

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The residents of Sector 27, Nerul, complained of landfilling and illegal dumping of debris in Lotus Lake destroying its beauty
READ FULL STORY
Close
RT-PCR testing at a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation hospital. (Bachchan Kumar/ /HT photo)
RT-PCR testing at a Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation hospital. (Bachchan Kumar/ /HT photo)
mumbai news

No financial irregularities in Covid testing: Navi Mumbai civic body panel report

By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:25 AM IST
A three-member inquiry committee set up to probe into the false-negative reports of Covid-19 tests, prepared by some testing centres under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), has submitted its report to the municipal commissioner
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fishermen conduct Channel Bandh at JNPT on Friday. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
Fishermen conduct Channel Bandh at JNPT on Friday. (Bachchan Kumar/HT photo)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai: Channel Bandh agitation called off after 7 hours

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:20 AM IST
The JNPT project-affected fishing community, on Friday, conducted a Channel Bandh agitation, blocking ship movement at the country’s largest container port for seven hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
(BHUSHAM KOYANDE)
(BHUSHAM KOYANDE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees 8,333 new Covid cases; city records 1,035 new infections

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Even as Maharashtra and Mumbai witnessed a slight drop in cases on Friday, compared to the past two days, the state is urging citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to prevent another lockdown, which could hurt the state economy badly
READ FULL STORY
Close
A roadside eatery outside Thane railway station on Friday. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
A roadside eatery outside Thane railway station on Friday. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

Thane: Restaurants, eateries upset over losses due to strict Covid protocols

By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Following the recent action by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), hotel and other eatery owners are upset as they are incurring losses due to the permitted 50 per cent seating capacity and similar Covid protocols
READ FULL STORY
Close
NCP workers protest against ED probe against NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam case. (HT FILE)
NCP workers protest against ED probe against NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank scam case. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Transfer MSC Bank scam case to CBI: Petition in Bombay HC

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:09 AM IST
A petition has been filed in the Bombay high court (HC) seeking transfer of the investigation into the alleged Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank scam from Maharashtra Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
For representational purposes only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Four, including a minor, nabbed for killing transgender in Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Bangur Nagar police on Friday apprehended three men and a minor boy for allegedly killing a transgender person in Malad two days ago. According to police, after four unsuccessful attempts, the four accused killed their neighbour Suresh Pujari alias Surya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac