Maharashtra polls: Ajit Pawar's NCP announces second list; Zeeshan Siddique, Sana Malik feature

Mumbai: The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced seven additional candidates on Friday, bringing their total nominations to 45. The party has chosen to field two candidates from Mumbai: Zeeshan Siddique and Sana Malik. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar with party leader Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique.(PTI)

Siddique, son of the late NCP leader Baba Siddique, will contest from the Vandre East assembly constituency. Malik, daughter of NCP leader Nawab Malik, is set to contest from the Anushakti Nagar seat.

Siddique joined the NCP in February after leaving Congress. His move was widely anticipated following his father's political trajectory. He faced accusations of cross-voting during the legislative council elections on July 12. In August, he participated in the 'Jan Sanman Yatra' led by NCP president and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the Vandre East constituency. Congress subsequently expelled him for six years that same month.

Baba Siddique was fatally attacked by three motorcycle-borne assailants in Bandra on October 12.

Regarding Sana Malik's candidacy, her father Nawab Malik, who has twice represented Anushakti Nagar, had requested the party leadership to nominate her. Malik himself plans to contest from Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar constituency against Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi. He is expected to run as an independent candidate, as the NCP has declined to field him as their official candidate following opposition from their ruling ally, the BJP.

The party has reconfirmed Sunil Tingre's candidacy from Vadgaon Sheri assembly constituency, despite criticism over his alleged interference in the Porsche crash incident that claimed two lives. Additionally, two-term BJP MP Sanjaykaka Patil, who recently switched to the NCP, has secured a ticket from Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal assembly constituency. He will compete against NCP (SP) candidate Rohit Patil, son of former state home minister RR Patil.