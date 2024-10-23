Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra polls: Shiv Sena (UBT) declares first list of 65 candidates; Aaditya, Rajan feature

BySwapnasaurabha Kulshreshtha
Oct 23, 2024 08:31 PM IST

The party has renominated 14 of its 15 sitting Members of the Legislative Assembly, including prominent figures Aaditya Thackeray and Sunil Prabhu

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) announced its first list of 65 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly election on Wednesday, proceeding with nominations despite pending seat-sharing discussions within the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)
Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The party has renominated 14 of its 15 sitting Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), including prominent figures Aaditya Thackeray and Sunil Prabhu. Former Member of Parliament Rajan Vichare has been selected to contest from the Thane constituency.

Also Read | Maharashtra polls: Ajit Pawar's NCP announces 38 names; chief picks Baramati

Notable among the sitting MLAs who secured renomination are Aaditya Thackeray (Worli), Sunil Prabhu (Dindoshi), Sanjay Potnis (Kalina), Prakash Fatarpekar (Chembur), Ramesh Korgaonkar (Bhandup West), Sunil Raut (Vikroli), Rutuja Latke (Andheri East), Vaibhav Nike (Kudal), Rajan Salvi (Rajapur), Bhaskar Jadhav (Guhagar), Kailash Patil (Osmanabad), Rahul Patil (Parbhani), Nitin Deshmukh (Balapur), and Udaysingh Rajput (Kannad).

The only sitting MLA absent from the first list is Ajay Chaudhari, who currently represents Shiwadi and serves as the party's group leader in the assembly. The party is reportedly considering Sudeer Salvi as an alternative candidate for this constituency.

Also Read | BJP may fight most seats in Mahayuti, Congress in Maha Vikas Aghadi

The list features several other significant nominations, including Kedar Dighe, who will challenge Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the Kopari-Pachpakhadi constituency. Other notable candidates include Varun Sardesai from Vadre East, Snehal Jagtap from Mahad, Shankarrao Gadakh from Nevasa, Dilip Sopal from Barshi, Sanjay Kadam from Dapoli, K. P. Patil from Radhanagari, Rajan Teli from Sawantwadi, and Bal Mane from Ratnagiri.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //