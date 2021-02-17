Maharashtra records over 4,000 new Covid-19 cases, second time in 4 days
- With these latest numbers, Maharashtra’s infection tally has risen to 2,076,903 according to the state health department.
The Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra remained grim as the number of new daily cases continued to spike on Wednesday. According to figures released by the health department, the western state reported 4,787 fresh infections on the day, the second time since January 6, when 4,382 new cases were recorded. On February 14, there were 4,092 fresh cases in the state.
With the addition of these latest cases, Maharashtra’s tally now stands at 2,076,093, way higher than that of any other state or Union territory in the country. Its death toll, meanwhile, reached 51,631 after 40 people lost their lives due to the viral disease on Wednesday.
Of the state's new cases, 721 were from its capital Mumbai, which took the city’s infection tally to 315,751. Three more people succumbed to Covid-19 here, pushing its death toll to 11,428.
The number of people who have recovered from the disease in Maharashtra rose by 3,853, taking the total to 1,985,261. The state has conducted 15,455,268 tests for Covid-19 thus far, out of which 58,824 people were tested in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra has witnessed a surge in its Covid-19 cases over the past few days, triggering fears of a second wave. Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that it will review the increase in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and take strict actions within 10 days if conditions do not improve. "BMC to review the increase in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai. If the cases continue to rise and people ignore Covid-19 norms and regulations, then BMC will not hesitate in taking a strong measure within the next 10 days," the civic body said.
On Tuesday, taking a serious note of the laxity in Covid-appropriate behaviour across the state, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that lockdown would have to be imposed again if people do not avoid crowding or not follow masking in public places.
The state has seen a sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases over the past few days which has led to the government to say that it will be forced to impose another lockdown if people keep flouting the guidelines.
