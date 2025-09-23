Maharashtra: Samruddhi Expressway set to become solar-powered

Mumbai: The Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg is set to become solar-powered with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) through a private renewable company has initiated installation of solar panels along the corridor. So far, the 701-km Samruddhi Eexpressway has been utilised by over 2.5 crore vehicles since its inauguration in December 11, 2022.

To begin with, the equipment has been installed at Karjalad in Buldhana and Mehkar Interchange in Washim district of the expressway that connects Nagpur and Mumbai.

So far, the 701-km expressway has been utilised by over 2.5 crore vehicles since its inauguration in December 11, 2022.

The idea to install solar power has been there since the expressway’s planning stages. As per the plans, a total of 204 megawatt (MW) of renewable energy will be generated. The power will be utilised to illuminate the expressway as well as feed the grid to honour power purchase agreements.

In the first phase, from the two locations of Karjalad in Buldhana and Mehkar in Washim, a total of 5 MW will be generated. Of this, 3 MW will be from Karjalad and 2 MW in Mehkar has started generating electricity from Monday onwards.

“Through solar power, the MSRDC intends to tap a new source of revenue. This would be apart from the toll collections made and leasing out spaces along the expressway for public conveniences,” said an MSRDC official.

The generated electricity will be sold as per the agreement signed in 2022 between Mahasamruddhi Renewable Energy Limited, a special purpose vehicle company of MSRDC and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. In 2022, under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana (MSKVY), it was decided to sell electricity for ₹3.05 paise per unit.

“The idea is to implement solar energy projects not only on the Samruddhi Expressway, but also on the interchanges of other proposed expressways. Through solar energy generation, carbon credits will also be deposited in MSRDC’s account and the profit will be used to take loans for infrastructure projects,” said Manuj Jindal, joint managing director, MSRDC.