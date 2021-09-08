Maharashtra sees record one-day inoculations, over 1.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered on Sept 8

Over 1.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in Maharashtra on Wednesday, in what officials called as the highest single-day inoculations in the state so far, since the beginning of the vaccination drive early this year.

As many as 1,439,809 doses were administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state on Wednesday, according to a report by news agency PTI. “It is the highest figure achieved by the state till now,” PTI quoted additional chief secretary of the public health department Dr Pradeep Vyas as saying. Dr Vyas also said that more than 65.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state so far and 17,978,805 people have been fully immunised against Covid-19.

On September 4, as many as 1,227,224 doses were administered in the state which was the highest until Wednesday. Over 48% of the adult population (people aged 18 and above) in the state have been administered at least one dose of the vaccine. While 37% people in the 18 to 44 age group have received a single dose, over 52% people above 45 years have received the same.

The capital city of Mumbai reached the milestone of administering one million Covid-19 vaccine doses earlier on Tuesday, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). So far, 10,041,579 doses have been delivered in the city.

Also, Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day vaccinations on the same day as the country’s cumulative coverage crossed 710 million doses. According to the Union health ministry’s data, over 7 million doses were administered in the last 24 hours alone and the country has so far administered 715,254,153 doses as of 7pm on the day.

Meanwhile, 4,174 new Covid-19 cases and 65 more related fatalities were reported from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. Of these 532 new cases and four deaths were logged from Mumbai. With this, the state’s tally reached 6,497,872 and the death toll climbed to 137,962, according to the latest data from the state government.