MUMBAI: In a first for any state in the country, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited (SSCPL) to introduce satellite-based internet services across remote and underserved parts of the state. The rollout will cover government institutions, public infrastructure networks and rural communities, officials said, adding that the collaboration will be subject to all necessary clearances from the Union government. Maharashtra signs LOI with Elon Musk’s Starlink to bring satellite internet to remote regions

The initiative is aimed particularly at bridging connectivity gaps in areas with difficult terrain and limited telecom coverage. Districts such as Gadchiroli, Nandurbar, Dharashiv and Washim, where forest settlements, tribal schools and primary health centres struggle with unreliable networks, will be among the first to be brought online. The technology will also support connectivity at disaster control rooms, forest outposts and coastal policing units.

The LOI was signed between state Information Technology secretary Virendra Singh and Starlink vice-president Lauren Dreyer in the presence of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The state is additionally exploring satellite-backed power and communication links for critical infrastructure corridors, including stretches of the Mumbai–Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, ferry routes, ports and coastal vehicle operations.

Announcing the partnership, Fadnavis said, “Along with Starlink, we are bridging the last digital divide connecting every village, every school, and every health centre, no matter how remote. This partnership reflects our commitment to build a truly connected, future-ready Maharashtra.”

Dreyer said Starlink was focused on ensuring high-speed connectivity regardless of geography. “We are honored to collaborate with the Government of Maharashtra in this first-of-its-kind initiative. Starlink’s mission, which is complementary to other government initiatives and providers, is to connect those who have been left behind by traditional infrastructure,” she said, adding, “Maharashtra’s vision for inclusive and resilient digital growth perfectly aligns with ours. Together, we aim to demonstrate how satellite internet can empower schools, healthcare facilities, and communities across the most remote corners of India.”

According to officials, the collaboration will begin as a 90-day pilot overseen by a joint working group. The pilot will prioritise connectivity for government and tribal schools, Aaple Sarkar service centres and primary health facilities, and will be used to enhance disaster response communication and coastal surveillance. The programme will also include training and capacity-building for local agencies to manage and operate satellite-linked systems.