IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Spike in Covid-19 cases due to increased testing, says Sanjay Raut
Covid-19 in Maharashtra: When asked about the possibility of a statewide lockdown, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that sometimes "tough decisions" have to be taken for security. (File Photo)
Covid-19 in Maharashtra: When asked about the possibility of a statewide lockdown, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that sometimes "tough decisions" have to be taken for security. (File Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Spike in Covid-19 cases due to increased testing, says Sanjay Raut

Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra: At 49,447, the state reported the highest daily new cases in the country on Sunday. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said the recent spike in cases is due to testing being conducted on a large scale.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 03:10 PM IST

Maharashtra is witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases as testing is being conducted on a large scale, said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday.

"The main reason behind a large number of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra is that the testing is being conducted on a large scale. That is not happening in other states. For that Maharashtra is being appreciated.... even the world is appreciating us," said Raut while addressing the media in Mumbai.

When asked about the possibility of lockdown in the state, Raut said, "Nobody likes lockdown. Even the chief minister and the Prime Minister do not like it but some decisions have to be taken in case of emergency. Sometimes tough decisions have to be taken for the security of the country and the state."

He further urged all political parties to come together and cooperate with the government.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new Covid-19 cases in India at 49,447, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sanjay raut shiv sena covid-19 covid-19 in india covid-19 restriction maharashtra coronavirus coronavirus coronavirus crisis + 6 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP