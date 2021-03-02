IND USA
A medic in PPE takes a swab sample for during RT-PCR based coronavirus testing at NMMC Hospital Nerul in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Maharashtra’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 8,000 for second straight day

  • With 54 deaths on Tuesday, Maharashtra’s death toll reached 52,238.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:44 PM IST

Maharashtra’s daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) remained below 8,000 for the second day in a row as the state recorded 7,863 new infections on Tuesday, according to data released by the government. The state had reported more than 8,000 cases up until Saturday. According to data, the state’s tally stands at 21,69,330 and there are close to 80,000 active cases so far.

With 54 deaths on Tuesday, Maharashtra’s death toll reached 52,238. The state had recorded more than 40 fatalities due to Covid-19 per day since last week with the death rate dropping to 30 on Sunday. Also, 6,332 people recovered from the disease taking the tally of recovered people to 20,36,790. The health authorities conducted 75,521 tests in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai recorded 849 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday taking the number of cases to 327,621. The number of new cases in Mumbai remained above 800 for a week in a row and two people succumbed to Covid-19 taking the death toll to 11,481. The recovery rate in the city stood at 93.89% while the case fatality rate remained at 2.41%. The positivity rate also remained at a high of 13.21%. More than 350,000 people are in home quarantine and 3,558 others are under institutional quarantine.

Among other districts, Thane reported 567 new cases of Covid-19 taking the total infected tally to 265,485. The death toll rose to 6,276 as four people succumbed to Covid-19. The Covid-19 mortality in the district is currently at 2.36%, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Pune reported 703 new cases of the coronavirus disease which took its Covid-19 tally to 210,399 and with three deaths the toll in the city has gone up to 4,578. Nagpur and Amravati reported 809 and 483 new Covid-19 cases respectively.

Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh told Fadnavis that celebrities are not being investigated but it is the BJP IT cell which remains in focus. (HT Photo)
Probe not against Tendulkar or Lata Mangeshkar but against BJP IT cell: Deshmukh

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:59 PM IST
  • Deshmukh on February 8 ordered a probe to check if Indian celebrities were forced to tweet by the BJP to counter the tweets posted by international celebrities who tweeted criticising the government’s handling of the farm laws.
Senior citizen registering to get their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, at BKC in Mumbai, India, on Monday, March 1. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Technical glitches in CoWIN cause crowding at Mumbai’s BKC vaccination centre

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:13 PM IST
On Monday, 1,981 beneficiaries from this category were vaccinated at eight vaccination centres in Mumbai. Now, the number of vaccination centres for this category of beneficiaries is 25 in Mumbai
Representational Image.
Mumbai man arrested for raping woman on pretext of marriage

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:39 PM IST
The woman filed a case in Mumbai against Sunit Waghmare after he refused to marry her. The case was later shifted to Lonavla as Waghmare first allegedly raped the woman at a resort there in 2019
The Bombay high court. (HT archive)
No relief to rape accused, he got consent by ‘concealing facts’: Bombay HC

By Kanchan Chaudhari
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:17 PM IST
The Aurangabad bench refused to quash a case against a 31-year-old for allegedly raping a woman after promising her marriage, saying he did not tell her his parents will never let them marry because of her ‘lower caste status’
A Mumbai railway station during the morning hours. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo )
5-fold increase in platform ticket price in key stations in Mumbai. List here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:24 PM IST
The decision was taken to avoid overcrowding on the platforms.
"Small shopkeepers could not do business during the lockdown. Now you are asking them to pay bills. From where are they going to pay it? So, there is a big problem," the former chief minister said.(PTI)
Farmers suffered losses during lockdown, now facing power supply cut: Fadnavis

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Without naming state Energy Minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut, Fadnavis said the former had talked about giving relief to lockdown-hit consumers, but instead power tariff was increased.
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (left) and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)
Maharashtra: Amid govt-guv tussle, dev boards, MLC appointments in a limbo

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:12 PM IST
While the governor is yet to approve the names, the government is yet to extend the term of development boards of Vidarbha and Marathwada region for another five years
Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of BARC India. (PTI)
TRP scam: Bombay high court grants bail to former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta

By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:08 PM IST
The bail conditions stipulate that Dasgupta has to visit the crime branch on every first Saturday of the month for six months
Further investigations are needed to find out in which country the virus attack originated, said the minister.(AFP File Photo)
Maharashtra cyber police suspects cyber attack behind Mumbai power outage

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:45 AM IST
  • Cyber police report says some 14 trojan horses - a virus often disguised as a legitimate software- may have been introduced in the server of the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) last October when power failure crippled Mumbai for more than two hours.
Rucha Salgaonkar, matron of BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Tales of pandemic: Each day was a blur, says matron of BYL Nair Hospital, Mumbai

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:38 AM IST
For 52-year-old Rucha Salgaonkar, who was assigned the post of matron at BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central in March 2020, the first assignment was to prepare a Covid ward.
Atik Khan outside Sion hospital in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Tales of pandemic: Worked 5 days in a row, says 108 ambulance driver

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:35 AM IST
Atik Khan, 43, an ambulance driver with 108 ambulance service operated by the Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS), was on a night shift when the national lockdown was declared on March 24, 2020.
Senior citizens register to get their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at BKC jumbo Covid centre in Mumbai on Monday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Informed at last minute, 3 Mumbai hospitals scrambled to get ready for vaccination

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:31 AM IST
After being informed on Sunday that they have been shortlisted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the third phase of vaccination, HJ Doshi Hindu Sabha Hospital, KJ Somaiya Medical College and SRCC Children’s Hospital scrambled to prepare for beneficiaries on Monday.
The supplementary statement of expenditure 2020-21 was tabled by the deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar in the state assembly on Monday. (HT File)
Budget session: Maharashtra govt tables supplementary demands worth 21,076 crore

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:27 AM IST
Supplementary budget refers to additional expenditure required for the year for unforeseen expenses over and above the annual budget
A senior citizen gets her first dose of Covid vaccine at BKC jumbo Covid centre in Mumbai on Monday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Maharashtra sees slight dip in Covid cases with 6,000 new ones

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:25 AM IST
While battling glitches on the CoWIN app, 4,723 members of the general public received the first shot of the vaccine on Monday. The state also saw the number of new cases of Covid-19 fall to the 6,000 range after hovering above 8,000 for the past five days.
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
Bombay HC vacates stay on GR restraining hike in school fees amid pandemic

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The the court has said the state may initiate action against a school in case of complaints from parents or even take suo motu action in case of alleged exploitation by a school.
