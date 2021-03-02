Maharashtra’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 8,000 for second straight day
- With 54 deaths on Tuesday, Maharashtra’s death toll reached 52,238.
Maharashtra’s daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) remained below 8,000 for the second day in a row as the state recorded 7,863 new infections on Tuesday, according to data released by the government. The state had reported more than 8,000 cases up until Saturday. According to data, the state’s tally stands at 21,69,330 and there are close to 80,000 active cases so far.
With 54 deaths on Tuesday, Maharashtra’s death toll reached 52,238. The state had recorded more than 40 fatalities due to Covid-19 per day since last week with the death rate dropping to 30 on Sunday. Also, 6,332 people recovered from the disease taking the tally of recovered people to 20,36,790. The health authorities conducted 75,521 tests in the last 24 hours.
Mumbai recorded 849 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday taking the number of cases to 327,621. The number of new cases in Mumbai remained above 800 for a week in a row and two people succumbed to Covid-19 taking the death toll to 11,481. The recovery rate in the city stood at 93.89% while the case fatality rate remained at 2.41%. The positivity rate also remained at a high of 13.21%. More than 350,000 people are in home quarantine and 3,558 others are under institutional quarantine.
Among other districts, Thane reported 567 new cases of Covid-19 taking the total infected tally to 265,485. The death toll rose to 6,276 as four people succumbed to Covid-19. The Covid-19 mortality in the district is currently at 2.36%, according to a report by news agency PTI.
Pune reported 703 new cases of the coronavirus disease which took its Covid-19 tally to 210,399 and with three deaths the toll in the city has gone up to 4,578. Nagpur and Amravati reported 809 and 483 new Covid-19 cases respectively.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Probe not against Tendulkar or Lata Mangeshkar but against BJP IT cell: Deshmukh
- Deshmukh on February 8 ordered a probe to check if Indian celebrities were forced to tweet by the BJP to counter the tweets posted by international celebrities who tweeted criticising the government’s handling of the farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Technical glitches in CoWIN cause crowding at Mumbai’s BKC vaccination centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai man arrested for raping woman on pretext of marriage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No relief to rape accused, he got consent by ‘concealing facts’: Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5-fold increase in platform ticket price in key stations in Mumbai. List here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers suffered losses during lockdown, now facing power supply cut: Fadnavis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Amid govt-guv tussle, dev boards, MLC appointments in a limbo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRP scam: Bombay high court grants bail to former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra cyber police suspects cyber attack behind Mumbai power outage
- Cyber police report says some 14 trojan horses - a virus often disguised as a legitimate software- may have been introduced in the server of the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) last October when power failure crippled Mumbai for more than two hours.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tales of pandemic: Each day was a blur, says matron of BYL Nair Hospital, Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tales of pandemic: Worked 5 days in a row, says 108 ambulance driver
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Informed at last minute, 3 Mumbai hospitals scrambled to get ready for vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session: Maharashtra govt tables supplementary demands worth ₹21,076 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees slight dip in Covid cases with 6,000 new ones
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC vacates stay on GR restraining hike in school fees amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox