Maharashtra’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 8,000 for second straight day

Maharashtra’s daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) remained below 8,000 for the second day in a row as the state recorded 7,863 new infections on Tuesday, according to data released by the government. The state had reported more than 8,000 cases up until Saturday. According to data, the state’s tally stands at 21,69,330 and there are close to 80,000 active cases so far.

With 54 deaths on Tuesday, Maharashtra’s death toll reached 52,238. The state had recorded more than 40 fatalities due to Covid-19 per day since last week with the death rate dropping to 30 on Sunday. Also, 6,332 people recovered from the disease taking the tally of recovered people to 20,36,790. The health authorities conducted 75,521 tests in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai recorded 849 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday taking the number of cases to 327,621. The number of new cases in Mumbai remained above 800 for a week in a row and two people succumbed to Covid-19 taking the death toll to 11,481. The recovery rate in the city stood at 93.89% while the case fatality rate remained at 2.41%. The positivity rate also remained at a high of 13.21%. More than 350,000 people are in home quarantine and 3,558 others are under institutional quarantine.

Among other districts, Thane reported 567 new cases of Covid-19 taking the total infected tally to 265,485. The death toll rose to 6,276 as four people succumbed to Covid-19. The Covid-19 mortality in the district is currently at 2.36%, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Pune reported 703 new cases of the coronavirus disease which took its Covid-19 tally to 210,399 and with three deaths the toll in the city has gone up to 4,578. Nagpur and Amravati reported 809 and 483 new Covid-19 cases respectively.