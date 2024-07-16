 Mahayuti government launches Warkari pension initiative | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
Mahayuti government launches Warkari pension initiative

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Jul 16, 2024 08:40 AM IST

The Mahayuti government has announced a new initiative to provide pensions to senior citizens participating in the age-old tradition of Wari or Dindi pilgrimages to Pandharpur

Mumbai: The Mahayuti government has announced a new initiative to provide pensions to senior citizens participating in the age-old tradition of Wari or Dindi pilgrimages to Pandharpur. Led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the social justice department has established the ‘Mukhya Mantri Warkari Sampradaya Mahamandal’ to oversee this initiative.

The corporation, headquartered in Pandharpur and backed by an initial allocation of 50 crore, aims to support Kirtankars, Warkaris, and Bhajani Mandals, while managing Palkhi routes. It will administer pensions for senior citizen Warkaris, with details on eligibility and amounts to be finalised soon.

Every year, lakhs of Warkaris embark on the pilgrimage to Pandharpur, culminating on Ashadhi Ekadashi. The Public Health Department has reported over 6.28 lakh Warkaris benefiting from free health facilities by July 12, with numbers expected to rise.

The Mahayuti government aims to capture the support of several lakh senior citizen Warkaris, aged 60 and above, by offering cash benefits through pension schemes. This strategy could potentially secure their votes in the upcoming assembly elections.

