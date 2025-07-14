MUMBAI: After Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat recently objected to the transfer of funds for the ambitious Ladki Bahin Yojana—a scheme that was credited with being a major reason for the Mahayuti alliance’s landslide win in the 2024 assembly elections—other Mahayuti ministers have joined the chorus. Mahayuti ministers blame Ladki Bahin scheme for delay in funds

Datta Bharane, sports and youth welfare minister, said at a public event on Sunday that funds to his constituency were getting delayed because of Ladki Bahin—though he did add that the situation was gradually improving. The admission from the NCP leader was also acknowledged by one more NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who was recently inducted into the state cabinet as food and civil supplies minister. Bhujbal stated that it was an open fact that the scheme had put a tremendous strain on the state exchequer.

Ladki Bahin Yojana, which was introduced after the Mahayuti alliance’s debacle in last year’s Lok Sabha elections, is a monthly dole of ₹1,500 to all eligible women in the economically weaker sections. However, with an estimated revenue deficit of ₹45,892 crore for the financial year 2025-26, the government is now finding it difficult to make budgetary allocations for Ladki Bahin itself as well as other populist schemes announced before the assembly polls last year.

The statement made by Bharane is a clear indication of financial distress. “I always look to the benefit of the people of my taluka,” he remarked during a public event in Indapur on Sunday. “I am also trying to bring maximum funds to Indapur. But today, because of the Ladki Bahin scheme, funds are getting a bit late. However, the train is slowly starting to get back on track.”

Bhujbal also chose to explicitly say that Ladki Bahin had put a huge strain on the state exchequer, adding that there was nothing to hide. “It is indeed obvious,” he said. “If a family that earns a specific amount incurs a major expense, its other expenses come under stress. The exchequer is going through the same situation. If we set aside an amount of ₹45,000 crore a year, then other expenses will have to bear the pressure.”

The confession by his ministers did not go down well with NCP president and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. “I will ask Bharane which funds exactly he has not received,” he said. “He is my colleague in the state cabinet, and I will ask him in what sense he made that remark.”