Mahayuti releases report card, touts achievements and criticises opposition

Mumbai: The Mahayuti alliance, comprising three ruling parties, has released a report card detailing their two-and-a-half-year tenure since June 2022. The document highlights infrastructure projects, investments, and welfare schemes launched by the government. The ruling constituents strongly criticised the opposition, claiming that the previous Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government under Uddhav Thackeray had halted all development projects and would do so again if elected to power. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with State Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.(ANI)

This release comes days after the opposition MVA published the "Gaddarancha Panchnama" (chargesheet of traitors), which alleged numerous scams during the Mahayuti government's tenure.

Eknath Shinde, chief minister, stated that his government had made decisions benefiting all segments of society during their stint. "We held 60 cabinet meetings and took over 900 decisions in the last two and a half years. We have launched welfare schemes for newborn babies, girls, women, senior citizens, the poor, and farmers. Maharashtra now holds the top position in infrastructure and foreign direct investment, and we have rolled out unprecedented welfare schemes. Ours is the first government to release a report card, and we could dare to do it because we have delivered," he said.

Shinde claimed they were not concerned about the opposition's allegations and attacks, stating they were prepared to compare their performance with that of the previous Thackeray-led government. He emphasised that the schemes were not launched merely for elections but were backed by adequate financial allocations. "The Thackeray government stalled Atal Setu, Samruddhi Expressway, Metro Three, and the Aarey car shed, leading to a cost escalation of ₹17,000 crore. Had this escalation not happened, we would have given more money to women in the Ladki Bahin scheme," he added.

Regarding electoral prospects, Shinde said, "The Assembly results will be different from the Lok Sabha results. We suffered in the Lok Sabha polls because of the fake narrative set by the opposition related to changes in the constitution. The people, especially Ambedkarites, have realised the truth about this narrative."

Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister, asserted that the opposition had realised they were going to lose due to the Mahayuti government's performance. "We have performed well in all sectors and have brought the state back to the top position. The opposition has been claiming that we are shifting all projects to Gujarat, but the fact is that we have brought the state to the top position in FDI and other investments," he stated.