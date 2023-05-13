Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fire at chemical godown in Bhiwandi

ByNK Gupta
May 13, 2023 01:46 AM IST

A major fire broke out in a chemical warehouse in Bhiwandi's Rahnal village, causing no casualties but reducing visibility in the area.

BHIWANDI: A major fire broke out in a warehouse which stocked chemical products at Rahnal village in Bhiwandi on Friday afternoon. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The incident took place at the Deshmukh warehouse in Rahnal Village in Bhiwandi around 3.15 pm on Friday.

An official from Bhiwandi Fire Station said, “We received information about the fire around 3.15 pm. We formed a team of firemen personnel and along with two fire engines rushed to the spot. We are trying to douse the fire.”

“Chemicals were stored in drums in 10 godowns. The black smoke spread across the locality reduced visibility in the area,” the official added.

According to a fire official, the chemical product has been burnt to ashes in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Rajesh Pawar, Chief, of Bhiwandi Fire Station, said, “Four fire engines were called from Kalyan and Thane. We are trying to bring it under control. Once the fire is under control, the cooling operations will start.”

