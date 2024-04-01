Major fire breaks out in solid waste plant in Kalyan

Kalyan: A major fire broke out at a Solid waste management plant in Kalyan West on Sunday morning. No casualties have been reported, but the processing machines have been damaged due to the fire, said officials from Kalyan fire station. A major fire broke out at a waste management plant in Kalyan on Sunday . (Pramod Tambe/ HT )

The smoke billowed out of the plant, which comes under the jurisdiction of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation had spread to the adjoining areas of Barave village Bapgaon village.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel were deployed at the site to contain the fire that broke out around 4.55 a.m. Nearly 6 fire tenders and seven water tankers from the Adharwadi Kalyan Fire Brigade team were engaged in efforts to douse the flames.

“We received a call at about 5.10am about the fire. We faced hurdles in containing the fire as it has spread over mounds of waste. With the fire and smoke spreading fast, firefighters are finding it tough to move forward through heaps of waste,” said Namdev Chaudhary, Fire Officer, Kalyan Fire Brigade. “The fire was brought under control after 12 hours.”

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, said officials adding that it may require further probing to ascertain the exact cause.

This is the third such fire incident reported in the plant. An officer from Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation said that around 100 metric tonnes of dry waste is allocated in the plant every day. Later it gets segregated and classified as RDF (Refuse Derived Fuel) and then sent to Cement companies.

According to sources, a preliminary probe revealed that the processing machine was damaged due to fire.

Sunil Ghedge, a resident claimed that all residents have been facing smoke problems for a long time. “We have demanded to close the plant due to black smoke. Despite repeated episodes, the authorities have not been able to take concrete action to check such mishaps.”