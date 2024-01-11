Malad resident who killed wife, brother arrested from Kolkata

MUMBAI: Malad resident Drayson D’sa who fled a fortnight ago after allegedly murdering his wife and elder brother was arrested from Kolkata by the Bangur Nagar police on Wednesday evening. HT Image

Ajay Bansal, deputy commissioner of police (zone 11), said D’sa was being brought to Mumbai by air after being apprehended in Kolkata. Police had been tracking D’sa, 40, through his credit and debit card usage as all his three mobile phones were switched off immediately after the incident.

According to police, Drayson and his elder brother Damian had a dispute over selling their rowhouse in Malad west, which led to the murders. “The two could not agree on the asking price of the house. While Damian was quoting a certain amount, Drayson wanted more,” said a police officer.

On December 29, the argument between the two brothers turned violent, following which Drayson smashed a flower vase on Damian’s head. When Drayson’s wife Chitra tried to intervene, he smashed the flower vase on her head too, killing her. Damian was admitted to Oscar hospital, where he was put on a ventilator before he passed away on January 2.

Drayson, who had a business of car accessories, left the house with his wallet and two of his three mobile phones soon after the incident. But CCTV cameras in the house which point towards the two entry point gates and the compound did not capture him leaving the premises, said police.

“Drayson was infamous in his locality as he used to have fights with neighbours and locals often,” said the police officer. Five teams were formed to track and locate him, he added. While four teams searched across the city, one team was sent to Goa as the family is from there.