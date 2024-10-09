Mumbai: A day after holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi for a reset of bilateral relations, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu met several Bollywood personalities on Tuesday as part of his two-day visit to Mumbai. Apart from exploring investment prospects in tourism, real estate and infrastructure for his country, he also invited people from the tinsel town to shoot films and TV serials in his country. Maldives president Muizzu invites Bollywood to shoot in his country

Muizzu arrived in Mumbai from Agra on Tuesday and had several business meetings at a south Mumbai five-star hotel, where he is staying. He is accompanied by his spouse Sajidha Mohamed and a high-level official delegation.

In the evening, Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan hosted a dinner for Muizzu at Raj Bhavan, which was attended by several dignitaries.

As the economic hub of India, Mumbai has great potential for business in various sectors, Muizzu said. He also spoke about the Vision Document adopted by India and the Maldives, which will enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

Muizzu said he met with several Bollywood personalities and invited directors and producers to shoot in the Maldives. He said he will also explore the possibility of enabling the shooting of television serials there. Some of the celebrities from Bollywood who met him were Shilpa Shetty, Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan.

Governor Radhakrishnan said the Maldives is a key partner for India in the Indian Ocean region and a close friend with whom India shares cultural, economic, trade and people to people links dating back centuries.

He also assured Muizzu that he will invite Bollywood directors and producers for a meeting and encourage them to explore the Maldives for film production.