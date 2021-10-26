Malik releases letter that claims 26 fake drug cases filed by Wankhede’s team

Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday cited a letter purportedly written by an anonymous employee of the agency, alleging Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede framed people in 26 fake drug cases. He also claimed Wankhede engaged two individuals to tap phones of the people to frame them.

Malik, who tweeted a copy of the four-page letter listing the 26 cases, said he will send it to the NCB chief, requesting him to look into the contents as part of the probe started by the agency’s vigilance department against Wankhede. He also shot a letter to Satya Narayan Pradhan, director general, NCB seeking appropriate action on the contents in the letter during the day.

NCB started probing on Monday allegations that Wankhede was part of a Rs25-crore extortion bid after the arrest of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, in a drug raid.

Mutha Ashok Jain, the NCB’s deputy director-general, said the agency has not received any letter. He added that NCB will take appropriate steps when it gets it.

Malik, who has levelled a series of charges against Wankhede, said he received the letter from the employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, two days ago. The letter claims NCB allegedly planted drugs shown to have been seized in some of the cases.

“The contents of the letter are very serious in nature and need thorough investigation. Since NCB has already started a probe against Wankhede, I will request...NCB (chief) to make the letter part of their investigation.”

The letter claims to have pointed towards a nexus between Wankhede, his team of selected officers and members, drugs suppliers and advocates. It stated that Wankhede has its own team of 12 people. Of them, four have been given the responsibility of planting drugs, while conducting search at a targeted premises. In case drugs are found in a small quantity, they make it commercial quantity by adding more in it.

The letter allegedly mentions names of all those who are part of Wankhede’s select team, drug dealers and an advocate who is purportedly helping in extorting money from Bollywood actors. Furthermore, it has listed 26 cases including the case of Aryan Khan and Sameer Khan, son-in-law of Nawab Malik among others in which the accused have been allegedly framed. In the Aryan Khan case, a driver named Vijay attached with the NCB office has been made as a witness whereas the law states the witness needs to be independent, the letter claimed.

Along with Malik, the letter was also sent to the chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray), home minister (Dilip Walse Patil), director general of police (Sanjay Pandey), Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi by the ‘anonymous NCB employee’. The letter stated that false cases are being filed to extort money and honest officers are being sidelined in the NCB. “I am saying the same thing since the beginning, money was extorted in Maldives which amounts to around Rs1,000 crore. We believe all this will come before the people after the probe,” Malik added.

Later in the evening, Malik met home minister and chief minister and demanded an investigation by a special integration team (SIT) in the case. According to Malik, the home minister told him that they have received many complaints, which the police are investigating and based on the outcome a case will be registered. “The FIR will be filed in the matter such as extortion, handling of the accused by absconders, signing of blank papers from the witnesses among others and whoever found guilty will have to face action. We don’t act with vengeance against anyone. The home department will decide whether the probe will be done by SIT or crime branch,” Malik said.

He said that the chief minister, too, expressed concerns over the way Bollywood is being targeted. He will express his concerns before the prime minister Narendra Modi by writing a letter. “The chief minister said Bollywood is a major industry after Hollywood and provides employment to lakhs of people. It also contributes to GDP and if it is defamed, it will be a loss to the country,” Malik told reporters after meeting the CM at latter’s official residence Varsha.

“We don’t want inaction against an accused, but we will have to see the sort of publicity taken in actor Rhea Chakraborty case. Later, another case was filed and around 25 actors were paraded but no arrests were made. A perception is being created that the entire industry is involved in drug deals, which is not right,” he said.

Wankhede did not respond to the allegations made on Tuesday. However, his wife Kranti Redkar and sister Jasmeen Wankhede have refuted all allegations. They said that the family was being targeted and threatened and Malik should move court instead of indulging in media trials.

“Anyone can write such an anonymous letter to make baseless allegations. All the claims made against my husband are false. Either the NCB officials who wrote the letter should come in public or Malik has any evidence then it should be brought before the people. He should produce the evidence in court,” Redkar said.

Malik also said Wankhede was illegally intercepting the phones of some people with the help of two private people in Mumbai and Thane. “Phones are being intercepted and tapped. I know the names and have their addresses too. My fight is against injustice and not against NCB. I welcome the investigation started against Wankhede.”

On Monday, Malik claimed Wankhede is a Muslim, but made a Hindu caste certificate by forgery to get into the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) under the Scheduled Caste category. He said on Tuesday, “Many Dalit activists and organisations are in touch with me. Soon they will be filing a complaint with the caste validity committee as Wankhede has snatched the right of an eligible Dalit student for becoming an IRS officer by using the false certificate.”

“Not only Sameer, the entire Wankhede family has their caste certificate. How come the entire village makes false certificates. He [Nawab Malik] fell short in research and should have made better preparations. We are fed up with daily allegations. My husband is forced to face a media trial. He has a 15-year clean track record,” Redkar said.

Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that by targeting the central agency and its officials the ruling parties are trying to divert the attention from the corruption charges against their ministers and leaders. Fadnavis said that attack on the investigating officials by the minister holding constitutional position will badly affect the investigation and hurt justice.