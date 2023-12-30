MUMBAI: A Malwani resident was arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his elder brother to death after a heated altercation in the early hours of Friday. The deceased, identified as Joy John Paul, 43, was lying dead in his bed with severe injuries. A case of murder had been registered against his younger brother Jose, 38, for allegedly hitting Joy with a rock on his head. Malwani resident held for bludgeoning elder sibling to death

According to the police, at approximately 5am on Friday, they received a call from the resident of Sai Darshan Society in Malwani, Malad West informing them that Joy was lying dead in his bed. The other person in the flat was the 80-year-old father of the deceased who could not move due to old age.

On reaching the spot, police found Joy lying motionless and had severe injuries. The neighbours told the police that when Joy did not move, his father raised an alarm and alerted them, shouting that there was something wrong and he needed to get him to the hospital. The police rushed Joy to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The police have registered a murder case as they found a blood laced rock in the compound of the society where Joy lived. The police said that during the investigation they found that his younger brother Jose was missing from the spot. The neighbours told the police that they often heard the brothers fighting over petty issues and around 3am on Friday the brothers had got into a fight which turned violent.

The brothers were in the society premises when Jose hit Joy with a rock on his head. The two were then seen by the watchman staggering towards their house, where they went and slept. “We have registered a case of murder against Jose and arrested him on Friday,” said a police officer from Malwani police station.