Man, 50, booked for sexually harassing junior colleague

Thane: The Vartak Nagar police have a case against a senior executive of a multinational company for allegedly sexually harassing his colleague. The 50-year-old man, who is absconding, was booked under sections 354 (assault or using criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. HT Image

The incident allegedly took place at Fortune Hotel in Thane West, where the company had organised a seminar on April 20. According to the police, the accused asked his junior female colleague to come to a room after the seminar. When the woman declined the invitation, the accused allegedly threatened to fire her if she did not reach the room within 30 minutes.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“He asked to me come to his room with him, where he demanded to have physical relations with me,” the woman said in her police complaint. “The said demand came as an utter shock to me. When I refused such a demand, he also threatened me that if I do not come to his room in the next 30 minutes, he will not only give a negative performance report but also terminate my employment with the company.” The complainant also alleged that ever since she joined the company a few years ago, the accused had commented on her dressing style several times.

A Vartak Nagar police officer said, “ The accused’s anticipatory bail was rejected by the Thane Court and the accused is currently absconding. We have launched search for him.”