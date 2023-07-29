Accused dies by suicide inside Borivali lock-up

MUMBAI: A 28-year-old man allegedly died by suicide inside the Borivali police station lock-up on Friday morning. HT Image

According to the police officers, the man was found hanging inside the lock-up number three and he was rushed to Shatabdi hospital where he was declared dead at 8.45am on Friday.

The officers said that the man, an autorickshaw driver, in 2022 had assaulted a passenger. A case was registered after the passenger lodged a complaint with the Borivali police.

The police said that the accused, who was absconding, was found to be lodged in Yerwada jail for a murder case in Pune. The Bhartiya Vidyapeeth police had arrested him earlier this year after which he was lodged in the jail.

On Tuesday, the Borivali police brought the man to Mumbai in connection with the assault case. He was remanded in police custody for two days after which he was lodged in the Borivali police lock-up.

“Since the complainant had also accused the man of theft, we wanted to find out where he sold the robbed booty for which we had asked for police custody,” a Borivali police officer said.

On Friday, when constable Sachin Darade went to escort the accused from the lock-up to the court, he found him dead, the police added.

The senior police officials said that the crime branch will investigate the accused’s death as he died in police custody.

