Man arrested for attacking mother-son duo over garbage dispute

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 17, 2024 08:20 AM IST

MUMBAI: A mother-son duo was severely injured on Thursday when their neighbour attacked them with a billhook sickle after an argument broke out over throwing garbage near their house in Worli Koliwada, Dadar.

On Thursday, Rohan Vaidya, 39, and his mother Navita, 64, opposed their neighbour Ashok Patil, 69, from throwing garbage near their house and taunted him about it.

Aggravated by it, Patil came out with a sickle. When Rohan asked him to keep the sickle back at home, he attacked Rohan, and his mother when she tried to intervene, the accused also attacked her.

“Patil was overpowered by Rohan and his father Jaywant, 75, and was locked in his house,” said a police officer from Dadar police station. The woman suffered injuries on her neck and hands and her son suffered injuries on his hand.

“Both of them were rushed to BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central and discharged after treatment. We have arrested Patil,” said the police officer.

The police have seized the billhook sickle used to attack the mother-son duo. A case has been registered under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 118(1) (causing grievous hurt) and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

