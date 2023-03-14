Man arrested for sexually harassing, abetting suicide of 14-yr-old cousin

MUMBAI: A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing and abetting suicide of his 14-year-old cousin in Kurla West. HT Image

According to the VB Nagar police, the class 9 girl died by suicide on Sunday when her family members were not at the home. When her family returned, the girl did not open the door. They broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling.

The police registered an accidental death report. They launched an investigation and found a suicide note.

“The girl mentioned about sexual harassment from her cousin in the note. The 21-year-old accused, who is a school dropout and jobless, has been arrested based on the contents of the note,” Rajiv Chavan, senior police inspector, said.

The police officer said, “As the accused was related to the girl, he used to visit her house regularly. He had been touching her inappropriately whenever he found her alone at the home since December last year. The girl was disturbed due to the continuous harassment and took extreme step on Sunday evening.”

The accused has been booked for outraging modesty of the girl and abetment to suicide under the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The man has been remanded in police custody till March 20.