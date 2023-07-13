Passenger arrested for smoking on flight

Mumbai: A 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday morning for smoking on an international flight from Bahrain to Mumbai. HT Image

According to the Sahar police, the accused, Abu Tahir Moinuddin, a resident of Kolar, Karnataka, was caught by the crew mid-air when smoking in the lavatory of the airplane.

“The pilot immediately declared him an unruly passenger. He was handed over to the police when the flight landed in Mumbai early on Wednesday,” said an official from Sahar police. “We produced him in court the same day along with the chargesheet within four hours of the offence being registered.”

The accused has been booked under section 336 (rash behaviour endangering the lives of other people) and the relevant section of Aircraft Rules 1937. Moinuddin was granted bail by the court.