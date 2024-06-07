 Man arrested for stabbing wife, son over delay in bringing birthday cake | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Man arrested for stabbing wife, son over delay in bringing birthday cake

ByMegha Sood
Jun 08, 2024 06:18 AM IST

Man stabs wife and son over delayed birthday cake in Mumbai. Arrested after fleeing to Latur. Wife released from hospital, son undergoing treatment.

MUMBAI: Enraged over the delay in bringing a cake on his birthday, a 49-year-old man stabbed his wife and son with a knife in Sakinaka, leaving them seriously injured. The police on Wednesday arrested the man, identified as Rajendra Shinde, who fled to Latur after the assault. Shinde was hiding in his relative’s house and the police brought him back to Mumbai on Thursday.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the Sakinaka police, it was Shinde’s birthday on Saturday. However, his wife, Ranjana Shinde, who works as a househelp, could bring home the birthday cake only by 12.15am on Sunday because she was delayed at work. Shinde became furious with his family for bringing the birthday cake that late which led to an argument between the two. He started fighting with Ranjana and abused her. Their son, Sunil, tried to intervene but Shinde took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him below his ribs and in the chest. When Ranjana came to the son’s rescue, Shinde stabbed her in the wrist, it added.

Both of them sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital by neighbours. Ranjana was allowed to go home after medication while seriously wounded Sunil, 22, is undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.

The Sakinaka police arrived at the spot after receiving a call from the neighbours. However, by that time Shinde had fled. Based on Ranjana’s complaint, the police booked Shinde and launched a manhunt. By tracing his mobile tower location, the police found out that he was at the house of his relative in Latur.

A police team went there and arrested Shinde. “He has been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code,” said a police officer from Sakinaka police station. Shinde was produced before the court on Friday and was remanded to police custody.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Man arrested for stabbing wife, son over delay in bringing birthday cake
Story Saved
