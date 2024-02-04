Man booked for forging BJP president’s letterhead, signature

MUMBAI: A man was booked on Friday for allegedly posing as a state BJP secretary and forging state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s signature and letterhead for a fake appointment letter. The accused has been identified as Raju Bhai Vaishnaw. HT Image

According to the police, on Thursday, Mahendra Patil, BJP Mira-Bhayandar district president, had called the BJP office and inquired if there was any appointment of Raju Vaishnaw as the state BJP secretary. “Vaishnaw has been going around telling people in Nallasopara about his new appointment,” said a police officer.

After Patil informed about his appointment to the BJP office, they got a copy of the letter of appointment. “When the letter was analysed, it was found that it was made on the letter pad of State BJP president, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and his signature was also fake. The letter didn’t have any date. The BJPs appointments had happened six months ago, and there were no fresh appointments by the party, and therefore, it was concluded that the letter was fake, and the signature was also forged,” said a police officer.

Based on the complaint from Mukund Kulkarni, BJP leader from the BJPs Nariman Point office, a case was registered at the Marine Drive police station against Vaishnaw.

“We have sent teams to arrest the man,” said the police officer.

The accused has been booked under sections 417 (personation), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code.