Man booked for hacking computer system at JNPT container terminal
The Nhava Sheva police have booked an unidentified man for hacking the computer system at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) container terminal on the night of February 20. Due to the hacking, the system at the terminal has been shut for the last five days.
“With the help of the cyber cell and cyber experts, we are working on the case and trying to find the accused and his motive behind the hacking,” a police officer from Nhava Sheva police station said.
The company’s operations came to a complete standstill on February 20 at around 9pm when the computer system at the JNPT container terminal suddenly shut down. When the company officials inspected the computer systems in the IT department through computer experts, it was found that an unknown hacker had hacked the computer system at the JNPT container terminal through the internet, thus shutting down all the computers in the IT department of the JNPT container terminal.
As a result, all the import and export activities of JNPT came to a standstill. Company officials then, with the help of computer experts, tried to restart the computer system in the JNPT container terminal but to no avail. JNPT container terminal later continued its functioning offline.
JNPT port deputy manager, Suhas Kamatikar, on Wednesday, lodged a complaint. The JNPT port issued a statement, “There has been a technical issue at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal (JNPCT), one of the five container terminals at JNPT. Government agencies are working to resolve it. While there is a system disruption, there has been no effect on the cargo operations at JNPCT. There has been no impact on the operations at the other four terminals at JNPT.”
