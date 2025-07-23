MUMBAI: A special POCSO court on Saturday granted bail to a 25-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted a neighbour’s 16-year-old daughter during a quarrel over feeding stray animals in Chembur. Man booked in POCSO case granted bail, barred from meeting the victim

The complainant was an animal lover and used to feed stray dogs and cats in the locality every day. She claimed that the residents were not pleased by her taking care of the stray animals, for there were multiple incidents of dog bites in the locality.

According to the prosecution, on June 28, four women from the neighbourhood confronted the complainant and her 16-year-old daughter after they had fed the stray animals and returned home. The accused Akash Dattu Kate, who was passing by, noticed the women quarrelling and intervened to resolve the issue. The complainant alleged that Kate touched her daughter inappropriately. The girl also claimed that her modesty was outraged in the scuffle.

Following this, Kate was booked under sections 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He was subsequently arrested on June 30 and was remanded to judicial custody.

On Saturday, Advocate Harekrishna Mishra, representing the accused, denied the charges against Kate and claimed the accusations were fabricated due to an ongoing neighbourhood dispute. He argued that there was no sexual intent involved.

Special judge Sabina A Malik of the special POCSO court observed that the alleged offences attract a maximum punishment of five years and that the trial would take time to begin.

While granting bail, the court restricted Kate from contacting the victim or witnesses and mandated that he attend all subsequent hearings and not leave the city without intimation.

“Accused shall not tamper with the evidence of prosecution, shall not meet the victim, contact her or threaten her in any manner,” the order stated and added that violation of these conditions would lead to immediate cancellation of bail.