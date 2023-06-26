Speeding van rams into truck on WEH; 1 dead

Mumbai: A 29-year-old man died after a van rammed into a moving truck near Aarey Milk Colony on the Western Express Highway in the early hours of Sunday. HT Image

According to the police, the victim, identified as Razauddin Shaikh, was sleeping at the back of the van when the driver, Azam Khan, 28, lost control of the vehicle and dashed its rear portion into a truck moving adjacent to it. Khan was later arrested.

The incident happened at 2am on Sunday, an officer from Vanrai police station said, adding, “Since the road was slippery due to rainfall and the van, which was on its way to Bhaucha Dhakka to pick up fish, was speeding, the driver lost control of the vehicle while coming down the slope of the flyover near Aarey Milk Colony in Goregaon East. Due to the speed, the van skidded and its rear portion collided with the truck causing injury to the three men sleeping inside the van.”

After the collision, the workers and the driver were rushed to the hospital, where Shaikh succumbed to head injuries, “As the driver was also hurt, he was admitted to the hospital. After he was released, we arrested the driver,” said the police officer.

Khan was booked for causing death due to negligence under section 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code.