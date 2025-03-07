Menu Explore
Man flees with diamonds worth 48L from Bharat Diamond Bourse

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Mar 07, 2025 08:46 AM IST

MUMBAI: The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police have registered an FIR against a person named Rupesh Soni after a diamond merchant from Bharat Diamond Bourse, Rasik Desai, 46, lodged a complaint alleging that the accused fraudulently took diamonds worth 48 lakh from his office, promising to make the payment within a week but, thereafter, absconded.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The police said that the accused was introduced to the complainant by a mutual acquaintance named Gyanchand, a diamond merchant-turned- broker.

Gyanchand brought the accused to Desai’s office at Bharat Diamond Bourse in BKC on October 8, 2024, and introduced him as a partner in a jewellery firm that wanted to buy natural diamonds worth 21 lakh. Since Desai had previously done business with Gyanchand, he gave the diamonds to the accused after taking his signature on a receipt where Gyanchand also signed as a witness.

Next day, the accused returned to the complainant’s office and took more diamonds worth 27 lakh after again signing on the receipt and Gyanchand signing as a witness. All the while Gyanchand kept assuring the complainant that the accused will make the total payment within a week.

But a week went by, and no payment was made and the accused stopped responding to calls and messages from the complainant, who then approached the BKC police station and submitted a written complaint. After verifying the facts, police registered an FIR against the accused, Soni, and launched a search to nab him, said an officer of BKC police station.

