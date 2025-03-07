Man flees with diamonds worth 48L from Bharat Diamond Bourse

MUMBAI: The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police have registered an FIR against a person named Rupesh Soni after a diamond merchant from Bharat Diamond Bourse, Rasik Desai, 46, lodged a complaint alleging that the accused fraudulently took diamonds worth ₹48 lakh from his office, promising to make the payment within a week but, thereafter, absconded. (Shutterstock)

The police said that the accused was introduced to the complainant by a mutual acquaintance named Gyanchand, a diamond merchant-turned- broker.

Gyanchand brought the accused to Desai’s office at Bharat Diamond Bourse in BKC on October 8, 2024, and introduced him as a partner in a jewellery firm that wanted to buy natural diamonds worth ₹21 lakh. Since Desai had previously done business with Gyanchand, he gave the diamonds to the accused after taking his signature on a receipt where Gyanchand also signed as a witness.

Next day, the accused returned to the complainant’s office and took more diamonds worth ₹27 lakh after again signing on the receipt and Gyanchand signing as a witness. All the while Gyanchand kept assuring the complainant that the accused will make the total payment within a week.

But a week went by, and no payment was made and the accused stopped responding to calls and messages from the complainant, who then approached the BKC police station and submitted a written complaint. After verifying the facts, police registered an FIR against the accused, Soni, and launched a search to nab him, said an officer of BKC police station.