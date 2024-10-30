MUMBAI: Police arrested 28-year-old man after seizing 287 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth ₹71.75 lakh from him on Monday evening. Man found with drugs worth ₹ 72 lakhs arrested

The Dindoshi police in Goregaon East arrested the accused, Aatique Mohammed Yonus Khan, a resident of Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar in Bangur Nagar.

The police officers said that while on bandobast duty for the upcoming elections, they received a tip off that a drug peddler was arriving near the Oberoi Mall in Goregaon East to deliver drugs. Acting on the tip off, Suraj Rawat, assistant police inspector, with his team laid a trap around the area wearing casual attire. As Khan reached the spot and began waiting for his customer to arrive, the police detained him.

Raees Shaikh, senior police inspector of Dindoshi police station, said that while searching Khan’s pockets, the officers found 287 grams of MD wrapped in a polythin bag in his pocket. The officers arrested Khan and booked him under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act. Khan was produced before the court where he was remanded to police custody.

The police are trying to find out the person Khan was about to deliver the drugs to, and where he sourced it from. “We are also checking to find out whether Khan has delivered drugs in the past,” said Shaikh.