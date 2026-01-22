Thiruvananthapuram, The husband of a woman, who along with her mother, was found dead at their residence after allegedly consuming cyanide was held at Mumbai airport, police said on Thursday. Man held at Mumbai airport in mother-daughter suicide case

Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner K Karthick told PTI that Unnikrishnan was intercepted at Mumbai airport in connection with the deaths of Greema and her mother Sajitha S L , residents of Kamaleswaram, Muttathara here.

"After arraying him as an accused, we issued a lookout circular and intercepted him at Mumbai airport. A police team has been sent to bring him back," Karthick said.

The mother and daughter were found dead at their residence on Wednesday noon.

According to the Poonthura police, which is probing the case, Greema and Sajitha had informed about their decision to end their lives by sharing a suicide note on social media messaging platform.

However, before relatives, neighbours and the police could reach the house, both were found dead, an official said.

Police said the suicide note stated that they had consumed cyanide.

The note also alleged that Unnikrishnan had abandoned Greema 25 days after their marriage.

They alleged that despite giving over 200 sovereigns of gold and land as dowry, additional demands were made after the marriage, which took place six years ago, police said.

The suicide note also mentioned that their property should be handed over to relatives after their deaths, police added.

Sajitha’s husband had passed away a few months ago.

Unnikrishnan, who had been working abroad after the marriage, had recently returned to the state.

Police said Greema and Sajitha had recently met Unnikrishnan to resolve the marital dispute, but he allegedly refused to accept Greema, causing them severe distress.

Poonthura police, which initially registered a case of unnatural death, later arraigned Unnikrishnan as an accused after a preliminary probe and added charges of abetment of suicide, an officer said.

Police officials said that he was intercepted just before he was about to board a flight at Mumbai airport to leave the country.

The bodies were handed over to relatives after post-mortem examinations, police said.

