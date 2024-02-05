 Man kidnaps girl for blocking him on social media; arrested | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Man kidnaps girl for blocking him on social media; arrested

Man kidnaps girl for blocking him on social media; arrested

ByMegha Sood
Feb 05, 2024 09:22 AM IST

Mumbai: The Samata Nagar police on Sunday arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and molesting a 14-year-old girl on Saturday after she blocked him on social media.

According to the police, both the accused Yash Saurabh and the victim are residents of Kandivali east. They started talking after the girl accepted Saurabh’s friend request on social media. But when she saw his profile picture with a glass of alcohol, she blocked him and snapped all contact with him. Saurabh then started stalking the girl, said officials from the Samata Nagar police station in Kandivali.

On Saturday, at 10.30am, when the girl left her school after appearing for an exam, she noticed the accused following her in a four-wheeler. Saurabh, who was seated beside the driver, asked him to intercept the girl, following which they dragged the girl into the car and took her to his house.

The girl begged Saurabh to leave her but he did not pay any heed; instead, he kissed her on her neck, she told the police. At 3pm, when his mother returned home and saw the girl, she abused Saurabh and asked him to drop her at her house. At 3.30pm, when the girl reached home, she was shocked to see that her parents had been searching for her and were going to the police station to report her kidnapping, said officials.

The girl then told her parents about her kidnapping and molestation and they complained about the same with the Samta Nagar police. Police registered an FIR against Saurabh and arrested him for kidnapping and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
